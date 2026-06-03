Highlights Pakistan vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 03.06.2026
Back of a length, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan creates room and edges for 2 runs over the off side field.
On a good line and length once again. Tuba Hassan gets forward and defends for a single run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan goes back and edges for four runs.
Back of a length, on line. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Good length from Dottin, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.
Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and plays a flick for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and eases a drive
Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep behind square for 1 run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Fatima Sana Khan. She advances down the pitch and inside edges for a run.
On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a flick for a run.
On a good line and length from Fletcher once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the on side.
Good line and length from Fletcher. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run. The ball is misfielded.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives
Good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Caught. Good length from Munisar, pitching outside off. Fatima gets forward and plays a wild sweep, and is caught by Alleyne
Length ball, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima rocks back and finesses a glance back behind square for a run.
Pitched up, outside off. Fatima moves down the pitch and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Munisar. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.
OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Good length from Joseph, outside off. Aliya Riaz advances and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Henry down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. Aliya Riaz shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick
Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and drives for a single run on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs through the off side.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length again. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square.
On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.
Munisar comes over the wicket to Fatima Sana Khan. Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Munisar breaks through! Good length from Munisar, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Rameen Shamim is bowled
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Aliya Riaz gets forward and plays a flick
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.
FOUR! Good line and length once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Aliya Riaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length once again. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Pitched up, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Aliya Riaz. She goes back and plays a pull for one run. The ball is misfielded by Munisar costing one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Aliya Riaz goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
FOUR! Munisar comes around the wicket. Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and plays a paddle for 4 runs behind square.
Munisar comes around the wicket to Aliya Riaz. Length ball, pitching outside leg. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square.
Munisar comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim moves down the pitch and lofts a sloppy pull for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Munisar, pitching on a good line. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Aliya Riaz. She gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs behind square.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rameen Shamim gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
On a good line and length. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.
Good length from Fletcher, outside off again. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Length ball, outside off. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Rameen Shamim advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on line. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch and eases a poor drive
Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and drives shakily
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Aliya Riaz. She moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.
On a good line and length. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Good length from Fletcher, pitching on leg and angled across Aliya Riaz. She pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Aliya Riaz goes back and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.
OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Fletcher. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep. Baig raises the finger, there's no review, and Ayesha Zafar is on her way
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and skies a sweep behind square for four runs.
Full toss, outside off. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.
Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar goes back and guides a cut
FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.
Good line and length from Ramharack. Rameen Shamim rocks back and glances for a run.
Good line and length from Ramharack. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and plays a scoop back behind square for a pair of runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and defends
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Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Rameen Shamim defends for a single run.
Ayesha Zafar defends for a run.
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wicket (caught - Jabeen)
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Jabeen defends for two runs.
Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.
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FOUR! Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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FOUR! Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
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wicket (caught - Gull Feroza)
FOUR! Gull Feroza defends for four runs.
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FOUR! Gull Feroza plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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wicket (caught - Muneeba Ali)
FOUR! Muneeba Ali plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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