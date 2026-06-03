16.5 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan creates room and edges for 2 runs over the off side field.

16.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Tuba Hassan gets forward and defends for a single run.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan goes back and edges for four runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

16.1 2 Good length from Dottin, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and sweeps for a couple of runs.

15.6 1 Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and plays a flick for one run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point.

15.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and eases a drive

15.3 1 Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep behind square for 1 run.

15.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Fatima Sana Khan. She advances down the pitch and inside edges for a run.

15.1 . On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

14.5 2 On a good line and length from Fletcher once again. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Fletcher. Tuba Hassan moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for 1 run.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run. The ball is misfielded.

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and drives

14.1 . Good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Munisar, pitching outside off. Fatima gets forward and plays a wild sweep, and is caught by Alleyne

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Fatima rocks back and finesses a glance back behind square for a run.

13.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Fatima moves down the pitch and punches a drive

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Good line and length from Munisar. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

12.6 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Good length from Joseph, outside off. Aliya Riaz advances and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Henry down the ground.

12.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Aliya Riaz shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick

12.4 1 Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and drives for a single run on the off side.

12.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs through the off side.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

12.1 . On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

11.4 . Munisar comes over the wicket to Fatima Sana Khan. Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

11.3 W OUT! Munisar breaks through! Good length from Munisar, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Rameen Shamim is bowled

11.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for a single run.

11.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Aliya Riaz gets forward and plays a flick

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Aliya Riaz goes back and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 2 On a good line and length once again. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs behind square.

10.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

9.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Aliya Riaz. She goes back and plays a pull for one run. The ball is misfielded by Munisar costing one run.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Aliya Riaz goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

9.4 4 FOUR! Munisar comes around the wicket. Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Aliya Riaz pushes forward and plays a paddle for 4 runs behind square.

9.3 . Munisar comes around the wicket to Aliya Riaz. Length ball, pitching outside leg. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square.

9.2 1 Munisar comes around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim moves down the pitch and lofts a sloppy pull for a run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Munisar, pitching on a good line. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

8.6 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Aliya Riaz. She gets on the front foot and glances for 2 runs behind square.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Rameen Shamim gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Aliya Riaz moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

8.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

8.3 2 On a good line and length. Aliya Riaz gets on the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

8.2 . Good length from Fletcher, outside off again. Aliya Riaz gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

8.1 . Length ball, outside off. Aliya Riaz moves onto the front foot and defends

7.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

7.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Rameen Shamim advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

7.4 . Pitched up, on line. Rameen Shamim shuffles down the pitch and eases a poor drive

7.3 . Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and drives shakily

7.2 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Aliya Riaz. She moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for one run.

7.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good length from Fletcher, pitching on leg and angled across Aliya Riaz. She pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Aliya Riaz goes back and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

6.3 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Fletcher. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep. Baig raises the finger, there's no review, and Ayesha Zafar is on her way

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and skies a sweep behind square for four runs.

6.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Rameen Shamim moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

5.6 . Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar goes back and guides a cut

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

5.4 1 Good line and length from Ramharack. Rameen Shamim rocks back and glances for a run.

5.3 2 Good line and length from Ramharack. Rameen Shamim pushes forward and plays a scoop back behind square for a pair of runs.

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rameen Shamim goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

5.1 . Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump. Rameen Shamim gets on the front foot and defends

4.6 . 0 runs

4.5 . 0 runs

4.4 2 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

4.3 1 Rameen Shamim defends for a single run.

4.2 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for a run.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 W wicket (caught - Jabeen)

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 2 Jabeen defends for two runs.

3.3 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.2 1lb Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 4 FOUR! Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.5 1 Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.5 1 wide

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 4 FOUR! Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.2 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 W wicket (caught - Gull Feroza)

1.5 4 FOUR! Gull Feroza defends for four runs.

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 4 FOUR! Gull Feroza plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 W wicket (caught - Muneeba Ali)

0.3 4 FOUR! Muneeba Ali plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.2 . 0 runs