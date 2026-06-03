Results Score Pakistan vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 03.06.2026

T20iClontarf Cricket Club, Dublin
PAK
PAK

111

WIN
WIN

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Riaz Aliyaall rounder242330104.35
Sana Fatimaall rounder212110100
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Fletcher Afybowler302317.6710
Ramharack Karishmabowler302006.6700

Latest Highlights

16.5
2

Back of a length, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan creates room and edges for 2 runs over the off side field.

16.4
1

On a good line and length once again. Tuba Hassan gets forward and defends for a single run.

16.3
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan goes back and edges for four runs.

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