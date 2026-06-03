Results Score Pakistan vs West Indies T20i T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women 03.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Riaz Aliyaall rounder
|24
|23
|3
|0
|104.35
|Sana Fatimaall rounder
|21
|21
|1
|0
|100
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Fletcher Afybowler
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|1
|0
|Ramharack Karishmabowler
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.5
2
Back of a length, on a good line. Fatima Sana Khan creates room and edges for 2 runs over the off side field.
16.4
1
On a good line and length once again. Tuba Hassan gets forward and defends for a single run.
16.3
4
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan goes back and edges for four runs.