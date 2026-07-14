Squads Gibraltar vs Norway T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 14.07.2026

T20i

GIB
GIB

175

NOR
NOR

199

Playing

GIB
GIB
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Hillman Alexander

no information yet

Ahmed Khizer

wicket keeper

Walker Matt

no information yet

Ghari Farmanullah

no information yet

Hillman Anthony

no information yet

Stagno Kayron

wicket keeper

Pyle Chris

no information yet

Ravi Vinay

all rounder

Ferrary Kieron

wicket keeper

Mirpuri Kabir

all rounder

Sahak Wahidullah

all rounder

Bench

GIB
GIB
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Mushtaque Qamar

all rounder