Squads Gibraltar vs Norway T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 14.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hillman Alexander
no information yet
Ahmed Khizer
wicket keeper
Horrocks Jack
bowler
Butt Muhammad
bowler
Walker Matt
no information yet
Ghari Farmanullah
no information yet
Hillman Anthony
no information yet
Ghauri Walid
batsman
Bruce Louis Michael
all rounder
Islam Mohammad Saif-Ul
all rounder
Stagno Kayron
wicket keeper
Niazi Hayatullah
bowler
Pyle Chris
no information yet
Rahimi Mohammad Ibrahim
all rounder
Latin Iain Douglas Michael
all rounder
Ravi Vinay
all rounder
Ferrary Kieron
wicket keeper
Sahak Muhammad Sher
all rounder
Mirpuri Kabir
all rounder
Sahak Wahidullah
all rounder
Nestor Kenroy
bowler
Shinwari Ahmadullah
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bodha Samarth
bowler
Abeyrathna Kuruge Darshana
wicket keeper
Fitzgerald James Andrew
all rounder
Akram Chaudhary Usman
bowler
Pai Balaji Avinash
all rounder
Mushtaque Qamar
all rounder
Roshan Mohamed
bowler
Raza Faisal
batsman