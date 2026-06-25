Match details Bermuda vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026

T20i

BMU
BMU

73

PAN
PAN

69

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 2026
Date:Sunday, June 21, 2026 - Sunday, June 28, 2026
Toss:Panama won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bermuda Squad

Players
BenchBascome Onais, Brangman Derrick, Burgess Zeko, Ebbin Amari, Fray Terryn, Horan Luke, Manders Tre, O'Brien Isaiah, Paynter Nzari, Proctor Jermal, Rawlins Delray, Sabir Dominic, Smith Chare, Smith Jonte, Smith Sinclair, Tomlinson Zeri, Trott Charles

Panama Squad

Players
BenchAhir Anilkumar Natubhai, Ahir Khandubhai, Ahir Rahul, Bhai Ahir Parth, Bhoola Abdulla, Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip, Ebrahim Desai Sohel, Jasat Mahmud, Jayeshbhai Patel Parth, Patel Ahmed, Patel Faizan, Sohel Patel Mohmad, Tarajia Irfan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet