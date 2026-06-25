Squads Bermuda vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bascome Onais
bowler
Ahir Anilkumar Natubhai
bowler
Brangman Derrick
bowler
Ahir Khandubhai
no information yet
Burgess Zeko
all rounder
Ahir Rahul
batsman
Ebbin Amari
batsman
Bhai Ahir Parth
no information yet
Fray Terryn
batsman
Bhoola Abdulla
no information yet
Horan Luke
all rounder
Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip
no information yet
Manders Tre
batsman
Ebrahim Desai Sohel
no information yet
O'Brien Isaiah
batsman
Jasat Mahmud
no information yet
Paynter Nzari
no information yet
Jayeshbhai Patel Parth
no information yet
Proctor Jermal
batsman
Patel Ahmed
all rounder
Rawlins Delray
all rounder
Patel Faizan
batsman
Sabir Dominic
batsman
Sohel Patel Mohmad
batsman
Smith Chare
no information yet
Tarajia Irfan
all rounder
Smith Jonte
no information yet
Smith Sinclair
wicket keeper
Tomlinson Zeri
batsman
Trott Charles
bowler