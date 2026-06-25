Squads Bermuda vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 25.06.2026

T20i

BMU
BMU

73

PAN
PAN

69

Playing

BMU
BMU
PAN
PAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BMU
BMU
PAN
PAN
First TeamSecond Team
Ahir Khandubhai

no information yet

Burgess Zeko

all rounder

Ahir Rahul

batsman

Bhai Ahir Parth

no information yet

Bhoola Abdulla

no information yet

Horan Luke

all rounder

Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip

no information yet

Ebrahim Desai Sohel

no information yet

Jasat Mahmud

no information yet

Paynter Nzari

no information yet

Jayeshbhai Patel Parth

no information yet

Patel Ahmed

all rounder

Rawlins Delray

all rounder

Smith Chare

no information yet

Tarajia Irfan

all rounder

Smith Jonte

no information yet

Smith Sinclair

wicket keeper