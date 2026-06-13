16.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.

16.3 W OUT! Wareham gets the wicket! Good line and length from Wareham. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and pulls shakily, and is caught by King down the ground.

16.2 . Full, pitching outside leg. Tryon rocks back and plays a pull behind square.

16.1 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Tryon advances and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

15.6 1 On a good line and length. Tryon gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for a run.

15.5 . Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off stump. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull

15.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Khaka pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Khaka rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

15.2 W OUT! LBW. Around the wicket, , pitching on a good line and length. Ismail rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance. The umpire gives Ismail out LBW, however Ismail signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Ismail will have to go.

15.1 1 Good length, outside off. Tryon moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

14.6 2 Good length, outside off stump. Ismail goes back and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

14.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line once more. Jafta pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Sutherland down the ground.

14.4 2 Full, on line. Jafta gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

14.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Jafta moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut. Australia Women appeal, but the umpire gives Jafta not out.

14.2 W OUT! King gets the wicket! King pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Reyneke gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by King

14.1 1 Good line and length from King once again. Tryon moves down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for a run.

13.6 . On a good line and length. Reyneke rocks back and drives averagely

13.5 . Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Reyneke gets on the front foot and drives averagely

13.4 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives, but is caught by Wareham on the off side.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt advances and eases a drive on the off side for six runs.

13.2 1 Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Tryon gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for 1 run.

13.1 1 Molineux pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Wolvaardt steps away and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tryon moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

12.5 2 Good line and length from King. Tryon rocks back and outside edges back behind point for 2 runs.

12.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Tryon moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run down the ground.

12.2 1 Good length from King, outside off. Tryon rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from King. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Tryon rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

11.5 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and pulls for a run.

11.4 . Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

11.3 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, on a good line. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls for a run. Kapp is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Wareham.

11.2 2 Good length from Gardner, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for two runs.

11.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Wolvaardt gets forward and pulls for a run.

10.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives shakily on the off side.

10.4 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. Kapp goes back and eases a drive for one run.

10.3 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and punches a drive

10.1 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and pulls for a couple of runs.

9.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Kapp rocks back and drives through the off side for four runs.

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

9.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching well outside off stump.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt steps away and cuts averagely

9.3 2 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

9.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kapp pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Sutherland. Kapp goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

8.6 . King pitches one up, on line again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and flicks

8.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Gardner costing Australia Women a run.

8.4 . On a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from King once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.1 . Good line and length from King. Wolvaardt goes back and drives sloppily

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for one run.

7.5 2 On a good length, outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

7.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the off side field.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

7.2 1 Full, on leg stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for one run behind square.

7.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and eases a drive

6.6 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut, the ball gets through, and de Klerk is bowled

6.5 . Wareham pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. De Klerk pushes forward and defends

6.4 . Full ball, on a good line. De Klerk pushes forward and drives poorly

6.3 2 Pitched up, on a good line. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Wolvaardt rocks back and drives shakily for a run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

6.1 1w Wide. Full ball, on leg stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives poorly

5.5 . Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive

5.4 4 And again! Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt advances and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

5.3 1b Short ball, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the back foot but decides to allow that one to travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away from Mooney for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Mooney costing a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. De Klerk steps away and plays a paddle back behind square for four runs.

5.1 . On a good line and length from Sutherland. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and cuts

4.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. De Klerk rocks back and cuts

4.4 3w Wide. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. De Klerk goes back and misses while trying a pull, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 3 wides.

4.3 6 DROPPED! King pitches one up, pitching on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Gardner.

4.2 2 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

4.1 . On a good line and length from King again. De Klerk gets on the back foot and skies a cut

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Wolvaardt gets forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Garth. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.4 1 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. De Klerk goes back and guides a cut for a run.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk pushes forward and glances

3.2 . Good line and length from Garth but angling across de Klerk. She pushes forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

2.6 . Full ball, on line once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and defends

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Molineux pitches one up, on line again. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs back behind square.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Molineux but angled across. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and glances

2.3 . On a good line and length from Molineux. De Klerk advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull

2.2 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. De Klerk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 1 Good line and length from Molineux once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

1.6 2 On a good line and length from Garth. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and eases a drive behind point on the off side for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Schutt costing 1 run.

1.5 W OUT! Garth gets one through! Good line and length from Garth once again. Dercksen goes back but misses while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Dercksen is bowled

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full, on a good line once more. Dercksen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dercksen gets forward and plays a pull

1.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dercksen pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 On a good line and length from Garth. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

0.6 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Molineux once again. Luus moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Luus is on her way

0.5 1 Good line and length but angled across. Wolvaardt rocks back and leg glances for one run behind square.

0.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Luus moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

0.3 . On a good line and length. Luus moves down the pitch and defends

0.2 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Luus rocks back and plays a cut

0.1 . Full, on line. Luus pushes forward and defends

19.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Garth pushes forward and inside edges onto the body while attempting to play a drive for one run. South Africa Women appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. South Africa Women call for a review. The decision is upheld.

19.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Garth pushes forward and skies a pull for two runs.

19.4 2 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Garth gets forward and plays a pull for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Luus.

19.3 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, pitching on a good line. King pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive. The umpire gives King out LBW, but King signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and King must depart.

19.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Carey moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

19.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside leg again. Carey steps back and drives for 4 runs.

18.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Carey gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

18.5 1 Pitched up, on line. King gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

18.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. King backs away and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Carey creates space and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

18.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. King moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for one run.

18.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carey moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

17.6 W OUT! Khaka gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off once more. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by de Klerk down the ground.

17.5 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Sutherland gets forward and drives through the off side.

17.4 6 SIX! Good length from Khaka, outside off stump. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs.

17.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Carey moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

17.2 . Khaka pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Carey rocks back and plays a mediocre cut

17.1 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. Sutherland gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive for a single run down the ground.

16.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sutherland gets forward and lofts a drive down the ground for one run.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run over the off side.

16.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Sutherland gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

16.3 4 FOUR! Half-tracker, outside off once more. Sutherland rocks back and plays a hook for four runs back behind square.

16.2 2 Full, outside off. Sutherland gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Carey moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.

15.6 1 Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside leg and angled across Carey. She goes back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

15.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Perry moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a single run.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Carey rocks back and leg glances for a single run behind square.

15.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Carey pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

15.3 W OUT! Mlaba gets one through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Sutherland pushes forward and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.2 1 Mlaba pitches one up, outside off stump. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

14.6 2 Back of a length from Kapp, outside off stump. Sutherland gets on the back foot and guides a square cut for a pair of runs.

14.5 1 Kapp pitches one up, on a good line once again. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.4 2 Full, on a good line. Perry moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for 2 runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg. Perry advances down the pitch and pulls for four runs behind square.

14.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and drives through the on side field for one run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

13.5 . De Klerk pitches one up, outside off stump again. Sutherland moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive. The umpire gives Sutherland out, however Sutherland signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

13.4 W OUT! de Klerk breaks through! De Klerk pitches one up, outside off stump. Wareham gets on the front foot and eases a drive, but is impressively caught by Wolvaardt on the off side.

13.3 4 FOUR MORE! Dropped in short by de Klerk, outside off but angling across the batter. Wareham steps away and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Wareham pushes forward and drives for four runs.

13.1 . Full, on line. Wareham gets on the front foot and pulls

12.6 1 Good length from Tryon, pitching outside off. Wareham goes back and slices a cut for one run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Perry. She moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

12.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Wareham moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Wareham pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

12.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Perry goes back and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

12.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Perry goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Wareham gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wareham gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Khaka once more. Wareham gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the on side field.

11.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Perry rocks back and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

11.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Perry moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angling across. Perry gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

10.6 . Good length from de Klerk, outside off stump. Wareham gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

10.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Perry gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wareham pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

10.3 2 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Tryon.

10.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry pushes forward and lifts a drive for a pair of runs over the off side field.

10.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

9.6 2 On a good line and length. Wareham gets on the front foot and plays a scoop behind square for a couple of runs.

9.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wareham goes back and plays a cut

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Perry gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Mlaba again. Wareham gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

9.1 . Mlaba pitches one up, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and pulls

8.6 . Full ball, on line again. Wareham gets on the front foot and defends

8.5 1 Tryon pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry gets forward and pulls for a run behind square.

8.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Wareham gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

8.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Wareham rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Wareham goes back and drives through the off side.

7.4 . Full, on a good line. Wareham gets forward and drives down the ground.

7.3 . Good line and length once more. Wareham goes back and cuts

7.2 W OUT! Mlaba breaks through! Around the wicket, full, on line. Gardner gets on the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Wolvaardt on the off side.

7.1 . Mlaba pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

6.6 1 Good line and length from Khaka. Gardner goes back and cuts for one run.

6.5 W OUT! Khaka gets the wicket! Khaka pitches one up, on a good line once more. Litchfield pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Wolvaardt on the off side.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Litchfield gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

6.3 4 FOUR MORE! Litchfield brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Good length from Khaka, pitching outside off stump. Perry rocks back and guides a cut for a single run.

6.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Perry gets forward and punches a sloppy drive

5.6 1 Ismail now coming over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry gets forward and pulls for a run down the ground.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and leg glances for one run.

5.4 . Ismail comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side.

5.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, on line. Litchfield goes back and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.2 4 And again! Full, outside off. Litchfield rocks back and drives through point for four runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and drives over the off side field for four runs.

4.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Litchfield gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

4.5 . Back of a length from Kapp, on a good line. Litchfield advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Litchfield advances and drives for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kapp, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

4.2 . On a good line and length once more. Litchfield advances and defends

4.1 2 On a good line and length. Litchfield advances and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

3.6 . Good length, outside off. Perry gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and slices a square cut, but is caught by Jafta

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Litchfield. She pushes forward and drives for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Short, on leg stump and angling across Litchfield. She rocks back and edges for four runs back behind point.

3.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump. Litchfield goes back but misses while attempting a square cut

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Litchfield pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a glance

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line again. Mooney pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

2.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney rocks back and cuts

2.4 1 CHANCE! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets forward and drives for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Wolvaardt's throw.

2.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

2.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney rocks back and cuts through point for a run.

2.1 1 On a good line and length from Kapp. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Mooney. She gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Mooney. She gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Ismail drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield moves down the pitch and edges onto the body while trying a pull for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mooney moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Mooney. She pushes forward and defends

0.6 . On a good line and length from Kapp. Litchfield pushes forward and defends

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Kapp, outside off stump. Voll rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Reyneke

0.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Voll rocks back and pulls

0.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

0.2 . On a good line and length. Voll moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke