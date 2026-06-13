Match details Australia vs South Africa T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
AUS
AUS

172

RSA
RSA

107

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Australia won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersMooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Litchfield Phoebe, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, Garth Kim, King Alana
BenchHamilton Lucy, Harris Grace, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan

South Africa Squad

PlayersWolvaardt Laura, Luus Sune, Dercksen Annerie, de Klerk Nadine, Kapp Marizanne, Tryon Chloe, Reyneke Kayla, Jafta Sinalo, Ismail Shabnim, Mlaba Nonkululeko, Khaka Ayabonga
BenchBrits Tazmin, Meso Karabo, Sekhukhune Tumi Sphindile, van Niekerk Dane

Venue Guide

StadiumOld Trafford Cricket Ground
CityManchester
Capacityno information yet
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