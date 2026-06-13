Results Score Australia vs South Africa T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Wolvaardt Laurabatsman
|44
|39
|2
|1
|112.82
|de Klerk Nadineall rounder
|25
|22
|1
|2
|113.64
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|King Alanabowler
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.5
|3
|0
|Gardner Ashleighall rounder
|3
|0
|16
|1
|5.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.4
1w
Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.
16.3
W
OUT! Wareham gets the wicket! Good line and length from Wareham. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and pulls shakily, and is caught by King down the ground.
16.2
.
Full, pitching outside leg. Tryon rocks back and plays a pull behind square.