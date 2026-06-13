Results Score Australia vs South Africa T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
AUS
AUS

172

RSA
RSA

107

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Wolvaardt Laurabatsman443921112.82
de Klerk Nadineall rounder252212113.64
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
King Alanabowler402626.530
Gardner Ashleighall rounder301615.3300

Latest Highlights

16.4
1w

Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.

16.3
W

OUT! Wareham gets the wicket! Good line and length from Wareham. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and pulls shakily, and is caught by King down the ground.

16.2
.

Full, pitching outside leg. Tryon rocks back and plays a pull behind square.

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