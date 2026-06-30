12.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Gardner pushes forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.

12.5 1 Free hit. Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.5 nb No ball. Alleyne pitches one up, on a good line. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run straight down the ground.

12.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

12.3 2lb Full toss, outside leg and angled across Gardner. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep, resulting in 2 leg byes behind square.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Mooney pushes forward and flicks averagely for a run behind square.

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Gardner rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

11.6 1 Good length from Ramharack, on leg stump and angled across. Gardner gets forward and tucks a shaky leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

11.5 1 Ramharack pitches one up, outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives shakily through the leg side field for a run.

11.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a pair of runs.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Ramharack. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

11.2 1 Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

11.1 1 Ramharack pitches one up, on line. Gardner pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

10.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for one run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Gardner gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

10.2 1 50 comes up for Mooney! Back of a length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and pulls for a single run.

10.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive

9.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

9.5 2 Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mooney. She pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

9.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Gardner gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Gardner advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

9.2 6 SIX! Good line and length. Gardner moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

9.1 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive on the off side.

9.1 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mooney moves onto the front foot and misses while trying to play a sweep, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 2 wides.

8.6 . Full, on a good line. Gardner gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive down the ground.

8.6 2w Wide. Back of a length from Alleyne, pitching well down the leg side. Mooney pushes forward and makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, but it beats the keeper and runs away for two wides.

8.5 . Good line and length from Alleyne. Mooney creates space and punches a sloppy drive back through point.

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive for a run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Gardner goes back and plays a cut back through point for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Alleyne, outside leg once again. Mooney goes back and pulls poorly for one run.

8.1 . Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney gets forward and punches a poor drive

7.6 1 Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mooney. She gets on the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

7.5 W On a good line and length once more. Gardner gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre flick for one run.

7.4 1 Fletcher pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Mooney gets forward and plays a sloppy sweep for one run behind square.

7.3 2 On a good line and length from Fletcher. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

7.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mooney gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep

7.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

7.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side.

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Perry gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Perry pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

6.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Perry gets forward and flicks

6.3 . Back of a length from Alleyne, pitching outside off once more. Perry goes back and cuts

6.2 . Back of a length, outside off again. Perry moves onto the back foot and slices a shaky cut through point.

6.1 . Good length from Alleyne, pitching outside off. Perry rocks back and plays a cut back through point.

5.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

5.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

5.3 . Back of a length from Claxton, pitching outside off. Mooney goes back and plays a poor cut

5.2 4 And another! Short, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

4.5 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

4.4 W OUT! LBW. Full, pitching on a good line. Litchfield pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a reverse sweep. WEST INDIES appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. WEST INDIES call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Litchfield is given out.

4.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Litchfield moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

4.2 1 Good line and length. Mooney advances and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

4.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances and drives for a run through the off side field.

3.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Litchfield gets forward and flicks for one run behind square.

3.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and defends

3.4 1 Good line and length. Mooney gets forward and guides a sloppy leg glance behind square for a single run. WEST INDIES appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

3.3 4 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Mooney advances and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.2 . Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and defends

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Mooney pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

2.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Voll is bowled

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Henry, outside off once again. Voll gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs on the leg side.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Voll rocks back and drives shakily

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Henry, pitching on a good line. Voll steps back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

2.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and punches a shaky drive down the ground for one run.

2.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Mooney creates room and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

1.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg once more. Voll moves onto the front foot and sweeps sloppily back behind square.

1.5 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull for one run.

1.4 1 On a good line and length but angled across Voll. She rocks back and finesses a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

1.3 3 Good line and length from Matthews. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 3 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Matthews, on a good line. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives poorly

0.6 1 On a good line and length from Henry. Mooney rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Henry, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

0.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off again. Voll gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off. Voll gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Good length, outside off. Voll pushes forward and defends

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

0.1 . Full, on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground.

19.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg. Glasgow gets forward and edges, and is caught by Mooney

19.5 1lb Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dottin rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

19.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Dottin gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

19.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dottin creates space and glances for four runs back behind point.

19.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

19.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Glasgow advances and punches a wild drive down the ground for 1 run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Molineux pitches one up, on a good line. Dottin pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

18.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Glasgow shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 1 run.

18.4 1 Back of a length from Molineux, outside off again. Dottin goes back and plays a pull for a run.

18.3 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot and punches a bad drive for a pair of runs through point.

18.2 1 Good length, outside leg. Glasgow steps away and drives for 1 run.

18.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 2 runs on the leg side.

17.6 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Glasgow gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Glasgow gets on the front foot and drives for four runs through the off side.

17.4 . Good length from Garth, outside off again. Glasgow moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

17.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

17.3 2 Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and eases a mediocre drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump once more. Dottin gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Garth drops one in short, outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

16.6 1 Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off. Dottin goes back and guides a wild leg glance for one run.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Glasgow pushes forward and drives for one run through the on side field.

16.4 1 Good line and length from Gardner. Dottin gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

16.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Glasgow pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Dottin gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

15.6 1 CHANCE! Good length from Wareham, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

15.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Campbelle advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Perry down the ground.

15.2 . Full ball, outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive down the ground.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Wareham. Campbelle advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

14.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Campbelle pushes forward and drives averagely for a single run.

14.5 2 Full, on a good line. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Glasgow goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Molineux, outside off. Campbelle goes back and slices a mediocre cut for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

14.2 1 Molineux pitches one up, outside off again. Glasgow gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

14.1 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Henry gets forward and eases a poor drive, and is caught by Sutherland down the ground.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives averagely on the leg side for 1 run.

13.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Henry goes back but misses while attempting a pull

13.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Campbelle goes back and pulls sloppily behind square for a run.

13.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre scoop

13.2 1 On a good line and length. Henry moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Henry gets on the back foot and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

12.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle rocks back and guides a wild cut through point.

12.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive down the ground for a run.

12.3 . Good length from Gardner, outside off stump. Henry rocks back and drives down the ground.

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle advances and flicks averagely for a single run.

12.1 1 Good length from Gardner, outside off. Henry goes back and plays a wild cut for a single run.

11.5 1 On a good line and length from Wareham once more. Campbelle advances down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side.

11.4 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point.

11.3 . Wareham pitches one up, on a good line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Henry rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Campbelle gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

10.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Henry goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

10.5 W OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! Gardner pitches one up, outside off. Claxton advances and eases a wild drive, and is caught by Molineux down the ground.

10.4 . Good line and length. Claxton gets forward and plays a mediocre flick

10.3 . On a good line and length from Gardner. Claxton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 W OUT! Gardner gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Taylor gets forward and edges, and is caught by Garth

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Campbelle advances and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Campbelle gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 . Pitched up, on line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point.

9.4 . Back of a length from Molineux, outside off. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch and eases a shaky drive

9.3 . On a good line and length. Campbelle gets on the front foot and outside edges

9.3 2w Wide. Pitching on leg. Taylor moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, but the ball beats Mooney and runs away for 2 wides.

9.2 . Good length from Molineux, outside off stump. Taylor gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive

9.1 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off. Joseph pushes forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Gardner

8.6 . Good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and defends

8.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

8.4 . Good length from Wareham, outside off stump. Campbelle rocks back and edges

8.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg. Campbelle gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

8.2 . Full ball, on line. Campbelle pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive

8.1 W OUT! Bowled. Wareham pitches one up, on line. Matthews gets on the front foot but misses while trying a paddle, the stumps are disturbed, and Matthews has to depart

7.6 2 Full, outside off. Joseph gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

7.5 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph pushes forward and punches a drive for a half dozen runs.

7.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Joseph gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

7.3 1 Short ball, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull back behind square for a run.

7.2 . Full ball, on line once again. Matthews pushes forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

7.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Joseph goes back and drives for one run.

6.6 . Good length from Gardner, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

6.5 . Good length from Gardner, outside off stump once again. Matthews rocks back but misses while trying a cut

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and plays a sloppy flick

6.3 1 DROPPED! Full, outside off stump. Joseph gets forward and sweeps averagely for a run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Voll.

6.2 1 On a good line and length. Matthews moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

6.1 . Good length from Gardner, outside off. Matthews pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

5.6 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back and plays a sloppy pull back behind square for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Joseph goes back and drives poorly through the off side for a single run.

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Joseph rocks back and plays a poor cut

5.3 . On a good length, outside leg once again. Joseph pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.

5.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews pushes forward and leg glances sloppily for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

4.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Joseph moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Joseph gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull

4.4 . Short, outside off. Joseph rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire gives Joseph not out.

4.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the on side.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Hamilton, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves down the pitch and edges for one run behind point.

4.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Matthews gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

3.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

3.5 . Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

3.4 . On a good line and length from Garth. Matthews gets on the front foot and defends

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Joseph goes back and inside edges for one run.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Garth once more. Joseph pushes forward and defends

3.1 . On a good line and length. Joseph gets forward and leg glances behind square.

2.6 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.5 1 Good line and length from Molineux. Joseph gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

2.4 1 On a good line and length from Molineux. Matthews moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

2.3 . Good line and length from Molineux. Matthews pushes forward and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

1.6 2 Good line and length from Garth again. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls shakily behind square for a couple of runs.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

1.4 1 Good length from Garth, outside off. Matthews rocks back and glances for a single run back behind point.

1.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Matthews pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off again. Matthews pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.1 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back and punches a wild drive through the off side field.

0.6 . Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and edges through the off side field.

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Joseph pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick

0.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Matthews goes back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

0.4 1 On a good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Joseph gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.2 1 Hamilton pitches one up, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and drives for 1 run.