Squads Australia vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 30.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Voll Georgia
batsman
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Joseph Qiana
bowler
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Campbelle Shemaine Altia
wicket keeper
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Taylor Stafanie
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Claxton Jahzara
bowler
Carey Nicola
bowler
Glasgow Jannillea
batsman
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Alleyne Aaliyah
bowler
Garth Kim
all rounder
Fletcher Afy
bowler
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Ramharack Karishma
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Harris Grace
all rounder
Hector Shawnisha
bowler
King Alana
bowler
James Zaida
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Mangru Mandy
batsman
Schutt Megan
bowler
Munisar Ashmini
bowler