Squads Australia vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 30.06.2026

T20iKennington Oval, London
AUS
AUS

127

WIN
WIN

125

Playing

AUS
AUS
WIN
WIN
First TeamSecond Team
Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Taylor Stafanie

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Henry Chinelle

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Bench

AUS
AUS
WIN
WIN
First TeamSecond Team
Harris Grace

all rounder

James Zaida

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder