Results Score Australia vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 30.06.2026

T20iKennington Oval, London
AUS
AUS

127

WIN
WIN

125

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Mooney Bethwicket keeper613680169.44
Gardner Ashleighall rounder352041175
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Matthews Hayleyall rounder302317.6700
Alleyne Aaliyahbowler302207.3321

Latest Highlights

12.6
4

FOUR! Full ball, on line. Gardner pushes forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.

12.5
1

Free hit. Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.5
nb

No ball. Alleyne pitches one up, on a good line. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run straight down the ground.

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