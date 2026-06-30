Results Score Australia vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 30.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mooney Bethwicket keeper
|61
|36
|8
|0
|169.44
|Gardner Ashleighall rounder
|35
|20
|4
|1
|175
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|0
|0
|Alleyne Aaliyahbowler
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|2
|1
Latest Highlights
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12.6
4
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Gardner pushes forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.
12.5
1
Free hit. Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
12.5
nb
No ball. Alleyne pitches one up, on a good line. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run straight down the ground.