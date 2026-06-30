Match details Australia vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 30.06.2026

T20iKennington Oval, London
AUS
AUS

127

WIN
WIN

125

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Australia won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Oval, London, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersVoll Georgia, Mooney Beth, Litchfield Phoebe, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
BenchHarris Grace, King Alana, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan

West Indies Squad

PlayersMatthews Hayley, Joseph Qiana, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Taylor Stafanie, Dottin Deandra, Henry Chinelle, Claxton Jahzara, Glasgow Jannillea, Alleyne Aaliyah, Fletcher Afy, Ramharack Karishma
BenchHector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Mangru Mandy, Munisar Ashmini

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Oval
CityLondon
Capacity26000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toVauxhall End