Match details Australia vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 30.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Australia won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Tuesday, June 30, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Oval, London, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Australia Squad
|Players
|Voll Georgia, Mooney Beth, Litchfield Phoebe, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
|Bench
|Harris Grace, King Alana, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan
West Indies Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Oval
|City
|London
|Capacity
|26000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Vauxhall End