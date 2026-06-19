19.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Little moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.5 2 Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Little pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs over the off side.

19.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square. Fantastic fielding by Halliday results in a run being saved.

19.3 2 Good line and length from Bates. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

19.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Paul moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

19.1 2 Good length from Bates, pitching outside off stump. Paul goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 2 runs.

18.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Little gets forward and skies a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

18.5 1 Mair now coming around the wicket to Paul. Mair pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Paul gets forward and paddles back behind square for a single run.

18.4 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Mair! Length ball, outside off. Lewis advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Bates on the off side.

18.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching outside leg and angled wildly across Lewis. She gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

18.3 4 FOUR! Mair pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Lewis gets on the front foot and paddles for four runs behind square.

18.2 1lb Full ball, pitching on a good line. Little pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

17.6 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Stokell gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.

17.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Stokell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however umpire S Redfern says not out.

17.4 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Prendergast gets forward and sweeps, but is caught by Green

17.3 2 Good line and length from Kerr. Prendergast moves down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs down the ground. Fantastic work in the field by Plimmer results in a boundary being saved.

17.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for a couple of runs. Impressive work in the field by Kerr saves a certain boundary.

17.1 . Good line and length from Kerr once more. Prendergast rocks back and plays a cut through point.

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and defends through point for one run.

15.5 1 Fifty comes up for Lewis! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lewis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

15.4 2 On a good line and length from Mair again. Lewis gets forward and drives for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Bates costing a single run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mair. Lewis goes back and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

15.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Prendergast gets forward and plays a flick for a single run behind square.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lewis moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

14.6 2 Prendergast brings up her fifty! Good line and length once more. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

14.5 1 Full ball, on line again. Lewis pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

14.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Prendergast goes back and defends back behind point.

14.2 1 Full, on a good line once again. Lewis gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

14.1 1 Kerr pitches one up, on line. Prendergast pushes forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

13.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Prendergast gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

13.5 1 Good line and length. Lewis moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

13.4 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off stump again. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

13.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily

13.1 . Kerr pitches one up, on line. Prendergast advances down the pitch and defends

12.6 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast rocks back and defends for a run.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lewis gets forward and drives for a run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Lewis advances and skies a drive for four runs over the off side field.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Prendergast gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.2 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Prendergast rocks back and drives for two runs through the leg side field.

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length from NH Patel, on leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

11.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 . Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump again. Prendergast pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.3 . On a good line and length. Prendergast gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Umpire Redfern gives Prendergast out LBW, however Prendergast signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

11.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Lewis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through point on the off side.

11.1 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

10.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Prendergast pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

10.5 1 Good length from Mair, pitching outside off stump once more. Lewis gets forward and punches a drive for one run through point.

10.4 1 Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and drives through point for one run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Prendergast. She moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

10.2 1 Good length from Mair, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lewis gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

10.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

9.6 . Full ball, on line once more. Lewis gets on the front foot and outside edges through point.

9.5 4 And again! NH Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Lewis gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

9.4 . NH Patel pitches one up, on a good line once more. Lewis gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.3 . Good line and length once more. Lewis gets forward and drives

9.2 1 Yorker, on line. Prendergast pushes forward and flicks behind square for a single run.

9.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Lewis. She pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off. Lewis gets forward and drives through point for a single run.

8.5 . Full ball, on line. Lewis gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. NEW ZEALAND appeal for LBW, however umpire E Sheridan gives Lewis not out. NEW ZEALAND call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

8.4 2 Good length from Kerr, pitching on leg and angling across Lewis. She gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

8.3 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Lewis gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lewis gets on the front foot and eases a drive back through point for a single run.

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Prendergast rocks back and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lewis gets forward and eases a drive behind point for 1 run.

7.4 . Good line and length once more. Lewis goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick back behind square.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Illing. Prendergast rocks back and defends on the off side for 1 run.

7.2 . Good length from Illing, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Prendergast moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

7.1 . On a good line and length. Prendergast moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Prendergast goes back and punches a drive back through point for one run.

6.5 . Good line and length. Prendergast gets on the back foot and defends

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.3 . Good line and length from Kerr. Lewis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Lewis gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for a pair of runs.

6.1 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

5.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lewis gets on the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs behind square.

5.5 . Illing pitches one up, on a good line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

5.4 1 Good length from Illing, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a run.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.2 2 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. Prendergast pushes forward and drives behind point for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by NH Patel. A really hard chance for NH Patel there.

5.1 . Good length from Illing, on leg stump and angling across Prendergast. She goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend back through point.

4.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Prendergast rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! NH Patel pitches one up, outside off. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.4 . On a good line and length again. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and defends

4.3 1 Full, on line. Lewis gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Lewis rocks back and punches a drive back behind point for four runs.

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Lewis pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep behind square.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. NEW ZEALAND appeal, but umpire Redfern is unmoved.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Illing. Prendergast goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs through the off side field.

3.3 . Pitched up, on line once more. Prendergast rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side.

3.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

3.1 . Full ball, on line. Lewis moves onto the back foot and defends

2.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and defends through point.

2.5 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Lewis gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Kerr once again. Lewis rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Full, on line. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

2.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lewis goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

2.1 2 Good length from Kerr, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Lewis gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

1.6 . Full, outside off stump. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and defends

1.5 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Hunter gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Hunter is bowled

1.4 1lb On a good line and length again. Lewis goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

1.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Lewis gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

1.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Lewis goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lewis gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick behind square.

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Hunter goes back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Lewis gets on the back foot and flicks back behind square for two runs.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lewis gets on the front foot and inside edges

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Lewis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . On a good line and length. Lewis moves onto the back foot and defends through the leg side field.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the front foot and drives through point.

0.1 1 Good line and length from Mair. Hunter moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

19.6 6 SIX! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bates rocks back and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

19.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bates steps back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

19.4 1 Full, on line once more. Kerr gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

19.3 2 Back of a length from Prendergast, on line. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

19.2 1lb On a good line and length from Prendergast once again. Bates gets on the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a scoop, resulting in one leg bye.

19.1 1 On a good line and length. Kerr moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

19.1 1w Wide. On leg stump and angled sharply across Kerr. She moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

18.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bates pushes forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

18.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Kerr pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

18.4 W OUT! Kelly gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Sharp gets forward and plays a drive, but is caught by Prendergast down the ground.

18.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bates advances and drives through the on side field for a single run.

18.2 2 Full, outside off stump again. Bates pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs. IRELAND appeal, but Bates is given not out.

18.1 . Length ball, outside off. Bates pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

17.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bates moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.5 1 Good line and length from Prendergast once again. Sharp gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Bates advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

17.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Sharp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

17.2 2 DROPPED! Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Sharp rocks back and pulls behind square for a pair of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Stokell.

17.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bates. She moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Bates gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bates goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

16.3 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Halliday moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharp pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.6 1 Kelly now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Sharp pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Kelly once more. Halliday gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for a run on the leg side.

15.3 2b On a good line and length from Kelly once again. Halliday gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep, and the ball flies away from Hunter for 2 byes.

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sharp gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

15.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Halliday gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

14.6 2 Maguire comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharp shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

14.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

14.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sharp gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

14.3 1 Good line and length from Maguire. Halliday rocks back and guides a cut behind point for one run.

14.2 2 Good line and length. Halliday gets forward and lifts a wild sweep for a couple of runs back behind square. IRELAND appeal, however umpire E Sheridan gives Halliday not out.

14.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Halliday goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and drives for a single run back through point.

13.5 1 McBride now coming over the wicket. Good line and length. Sharp gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

13.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Halliday moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Halliday goes back and inside edges back behind square.

13.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Halliday moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

13.1 2 Good length from McBride, outside off stump once again. Halliday moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sharp gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

12.5 1 Maguire now coming over the wicket to Halliday. Yorker, pitching outside off. Halliday pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sharp rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the leg side field.

12.3 2 Good length from Maguire, pitching outside off again. Sharp moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the off side.

12.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Sharp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

12.1 . Yorker, on line. Sharp gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a flick

12.1 1w Wide. Maguire pitches one up, on a good line once again. Sharp moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.6 1 On a good line and length from McBride. Sharp gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

11.5 1 On a good line and length from McBride once again. Halliday goes back and pulls for a single run.

11.4 1 Good line and length from McBride. Sharp pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a run. The ball is misfielded by Kelly costing IRELAND one run.

11.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Sharp moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Sharp rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for one run.

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

10.5 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Halliday. She pushes forward and defends

10.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

10.3 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Halliday rocks back but misses while trying to play a late cut

10.2 1 Murray pitches one up, outside off. Sharp rocks back and drives for 1 run.

10.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharp moves onto the front foot and drives

9.6 1 McBride pitches one up, on line once again. Sharp gets forward and flicks back behind square for a run.

9.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Sharp gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by A Tector costing three runs.

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Sharp gets forward and sweeps behind square.

9.3 1 McBride now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

9.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Sharp gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for one run.

9.2 1w Wide. Full ball, on a good line but angling loosely across the batter. Sharp gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

9.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sharp moves onto the back foot and drives

8.6 . Full, on line. Halliday pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.5 2 On a good line and length. Halliday goes back and cuts behind point for 2 runs.

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Sharp gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

8.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Sharp rocks back and punches a drive

8.2 W OUT! Murray breaks through! Full ball, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Little

8.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets on the front foot and defends

7.6 . McBride now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Halliday gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

7.5 1 McBride now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

7.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Halliday moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run behind point.

7.3 1 Good length from McBride, outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

7.2 1 McBride comes around the wicket. McBride pitches one up, outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

7.1 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kerr moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.6 1 Murray pitches one up, on a good line once more. Kerr gets forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs.

6.4 1 Murray pitches one up, outside off. Halliday pushes forward and edges behind square for a single run.

6.3 1 Good length from Murray, pitching outside off. Kerr rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Murray, outside off once again. Halliday gets on the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

5.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Kerr moves down the pitch and drives through the on side field for 2 runs.

5.5 4 And again! Full ball, pitching outside off. Kerr steps back and drives on the off side for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Kerr moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

5.3 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Kerr rocks back and punches a drive

5.2 . Good length from Kelly, outside off stump again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr pushes forward and eases a drive

4.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

4.5 . Maguire pitches one up, on line again. Kerr goes back and defends

4.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Kerr pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Halliday goes back and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Little costing IRELAND 1 run.

4.2 . Maguire comes over the wicket to Halliday. Pitched up, outside off once more. Halliday moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the front foot and defends for 1 run behind point.

3.6 . Good line and length from Prendergast. Halliday gets forward and drives past the bowler.

3.5 . On a good line and length. Halliday goes back and defends back behind point.

3.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kerr goes back and flicks for two runs.

3.2 1lb Good line and length. Halliday moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

3.1 W OUT! Prendergast gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Green shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Green is bowled

2.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length from Kelly, pitching outside off again. Green gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

2.4 . Kelly pitches one up, pitching outside off. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

2.3 1 On a good line and length. Kerr goes back and flicks for a run back behind square.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives

2.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Kerr pushes forward and drives

1.6 1 Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.5 1 Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump once again. Green goes back and plays a cut behind point for a run.

1.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Green gets forward and edges

1.3 . Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Green goes back and inside edges

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.1 W OUT! Prendergast breaks through! On a good line and length from Prendergast. Gaze moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a paddle, the ball gets through, and Gaze is bowled

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Gaze rocks back but misses while trying to play a pull

0.5 . Full, outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Plimmer moves down the pitch and drives for four runs over the off side field.

0.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 On a good line and length. Gaze moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.