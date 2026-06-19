Results Score New Zealand vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 19.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
NZL
NZL

140

IRL
IRL

136

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Prendergast Orlaall rounder595351111.32
Lewis Gabybatsman585360109.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kerr JMbowler402305.7500
Mair Rosemarybowler403117.7510

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Pitching on a good line and length once again. Little moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

19.5
2

Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Little pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs over the off side.

19.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square. Fantastic fielding by Halliday results in a run being saved.

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