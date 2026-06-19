Results Score New Zealand vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 19.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Prendergast Orlaall rounder
|59
|53
|5
|1
|111.32
|Lewis Gabybatsman
|58
|53
|6
|0
|109.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kerr JMbowler
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|0
|0
|Mair Rosemarybowler
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Little moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.
19.5
2
Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Little pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs over the off side.
19.4
1
Length ball, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the back foot and pulls for a run behind square. Fantastic fielding by Halliday results in a run being saved.