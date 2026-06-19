Match details New Zealand vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 19.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Ireland won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Sharp Izzy, Bates Suzie, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
|Bench
|Devine Sophie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Tahuhu Lea
Ireland Squad
|Players
|Hunter Amy, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, McBride Lara, Murray Cara
|Bench
|Canning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Dalzell Alana, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Rose Bowl
|City
|Hampshire
|Capacity
|16500
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Northern End