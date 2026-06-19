Match details New Zealand vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 19.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
NZL
NZL

140

IRL
IRL

136

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Ireland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersPlimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Sharp Izzy, Bates Suzie, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchDevine Sophie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Tahuhu Lea

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, McBride Lara, Murray Cara
BenchCanning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Dalzell Alana, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina

Venue Guide

StadiumRose Bowl
CityHampshire
Capacity16500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNorthern End