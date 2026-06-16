19.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Nuthyangana moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

19.3 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off once again. ND Silva pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out from Halliday's throw.

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. ND Silva advances down the pitch and flicks

19.1 2 Devine pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva gets on the front foot and lifts a pull back behind square for a couple of runs.

18.6 2 Full, pitching outside off again. Nuthyangana moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs.

18.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. ND Silva gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

18.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.4 1w Wide. Mair pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

18.3 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, on line. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for four runs.

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. ND Silva gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

18.1 1 Mair pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

17.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Kerr.

17.5 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

17.4 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. ND Silva gets forward and edges back behind square for a run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

17.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nuthyangana moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

17.1 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for four runs back behind square.

16.3 . Good length, outside off once more. ND Silva gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

16.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Nuthyangana gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

15.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Nuthyangana moves down the pitch and outside edges for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Illing costing New Zealand Women a run.

15.5 1 NH Patel now coming around the wicket to ND Silva. NH Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. ND Silva gets on the front foot and skies a sweep behind square for one run.

15.4 1 Good line and length. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

15.3 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Nuthyangana. She goes back and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

15.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a single run.

15.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.6 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Mair once more. ND Silva gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run. Dilhari is then run out, after some good fielding by Mair and Kerr.

14.5 2 On a good line and length. ND Silva goes back and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

14.4 . Full ball, outside off. ND Silva pushes forward and drives through the off side.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. ND Silva pushes forward and lifts a flick for a half dozen runs.

14.2 2 Mair pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run. Some shaky fielding by NH Patel allows Sri Lanka Women to complete a single overthrow.

14.1 . Full, outside off stump. ND Silva creates room and drives back through point.

13.6 . Full, on line again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying a drive behind point on the off side.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. ND Silva gets on the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for four runs.

13.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva gets on the front foot and drives behind point for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by NH Patel costing New Zealand Women 1 run.

13.2 . Kerr now coming over the wicket. Good length from Kerr, outside off stump once more. ND Silva gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dilhari gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. ND Silva shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

12.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

12.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Dilhari pushes forward and scoops for a single run.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Dilhari creates space and drives

12.3 . Full ball, outside off. Dilhari gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

12.2 4 FOUR! Devine pitches one up, on line. Dilhari gets forward and scoops for four runs back behind square.

12.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. ND Silva gets on the front foot and inside edges for a run behind square on the on side. Good fielding by Illing results in a single run being saved.

11.6 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. ND Silva gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

11.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

11.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Dilhari advances and drives

11.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run back behind square.

11.2 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off once more. Dilhari goes back and plays a pull for a run.

11.1 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Mair costing 1 run.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point.

10.5 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. ND Silva goes back and drives through the leg side field for a couple of runs.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Dilhari rocks back and flicks for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dilhari shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs.

10.2 1 NH Patel pitches one up, on a good line once again. ND Silva moves down the pitch and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

10.1 1 Good line and length from NH Patel. Dilhari pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

9.6 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Dilhari pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. ND Silva pushes forward and punches a drive for a run behind point.

9.4 . DROPPED! Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. ND Silva gets on the front foot and outside edges behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Illing.

9.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. ND Silva gets on the front foot and drives

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

9.1 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Dilhari gets on the front foot and punches a drive

8.6 . Full, on a good line again. ND Silva pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Good line and length once again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

8.4 1 NH Patel comes over the wicket. Good line and length from NH Patel but angling across ND Silva. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

8.3 W OUT! NH Patel gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Samarawickrama backs away and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward and lifts a sweep for 2 runs back behind square. Good fielding by Mair saves a certain boundary.

8.1 . Good line and length from NH Patel. Samarawickrama rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through point.

7.6 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Perera goes back and flicks for a run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Kerr.

7.5 . Kerr pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Perera. She pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying a reverse sweep

7.4 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Samarawickrama pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off. Samarawickrama goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

7.2 1 Full, on a good line. Perera rocks back and flicks for one run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Samarawickrama rocks back and pulls for a run.

6.6 2 NH Patel pitches one up, on a good line. Perera moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep back behind square, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

6.5 W OUT! NH Patel breaks through! Full, pitching outside off. Gunarathne gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Plimmer down the ground.

6.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Gunarathne pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a flick behind point.

6.3 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Samarawickrama pushes forward and drives for a run. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by NH Patel.

6.2 . NH Patel now coming around the wicket. Full ball, on line. Samarawickrama gets forward and defends

5.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Samarawickrama pushes forward and drives

5.5 W OUT! Illing breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Athapaththu has to go

5.4 4 FOUR! Illing now coming over the wicket to Athapaththu. Illing pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

5.3 1 On a good line and length from Illing. Gunarathne gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

5.2 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gunarathne gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne gets forward and eases a drive behind point for 4 runs.

4.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs down the ground. Tidy work in the field by Plimmer saves a certain boundary.

4.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a drive

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Athapaththu gets forward and lifts a flick for four runs.

4.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for 6 runs behind point.

3.6 1 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and skies a sloppy drive for a run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Plimmer.

3.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne rocks back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

3.3 . On a good line and length once more. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Gunarathne gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Illing again. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

2.6 1 Mair pitches one up, on a good line. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

2.4 1 On a good line and length again. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

2.3 . Good line and length from Mair. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.2 . Good line and length from Mair. Athapaththu pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Athapaththu gets forward and lofts a flick for four runs.

1.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and drives

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Gunarathne moves onto the back foot and defends

1.4 . Good line and length. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Athapaththu gets forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Gunarathne. She pushes forward and drives behind square for a run.

0.6 . Good line and length. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.5 . Good line and length again. Athapaththu gets forward and drives down the ground.

0.4 . Good length from Mair, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Athapaththu goes back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.3 1lb Good line and length. Gunarathne gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye.

0.2 . Good length from Mair, pitching outside leg and angled across Gunarathne. She moves onto the front foot and flicks

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gunarathne moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1 Good length from Ayodhya, outside off again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

19.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kerr moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

19.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run. Sri Lanka Women appeal, however umpire K Klaaste gives Green not out.

19.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and drives for 1 run over the on side field.

19.1 1lb Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across Kerr. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend, resulting in 1 leg bye.

18.6 1 On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Kerr gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Ayodhya costing 1 run.

18.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

18.4 1 Good line and length again. Kerr rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Athapaththu gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sharp rocks back and lofts a shaky pull, and is caught by Nuthyangana back behind square.

18.2 . Yorker, outside off. Sharp pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off again. Devine shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is caught by ND Silva on the leg side.

17.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Devine advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

17.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Green advances down the pitch and punches a drive for one run.

17.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Devine moves down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side. Good work in the field by Dilhari results in a single run being saved.

17.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length again. Green goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kumari. Green advances down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by ND Silva costing Sri Lanka Women two runs.

16.6 1 Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off. Green advances and flicks for a run.

16.5 1 Full, on line once more. Devine moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Green advances down the pitch and inside edges behind square for one run.

16.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Devine goes back and guides a cut back through point for 1 run. Tidy fielding by Perera results in 1 run being saved.

16.2 1 Dilhari pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

16.1 4 And another! Length ball, outside off. Green rocks back and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

15.6 1 On a good line and length from Madushani again. Green goes back and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

15.5 1 Good line and length from Madushani. Devine goes back and pulls for a single run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Good length from Madushani, pitching outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

15.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives

14.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line once more. Halliday gets forward and is hit on the gloves while trying to play a sweep. Sri Lanka Women appeal for a catch, but the umpire is unmoved. Sri Lanka Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Halliday must depart.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Halliday. She gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Ayodhya.

14.5 1w Wide. Dilhari comes around the wicket to Halliday. On line. Halliday moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

14.4 1 Dilhari now coming over the wicket to Devine. On a good line and length from Dilhari again. Devine pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend for a run. Sri Lanka Women appeal for LBW, however umpire Venugopalan gives Devine not out. Sri Lanka Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Halliday gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for one run. Sri Lanka Women appeal, however umpire Venugopalan gives Halliday not out.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Dilhari. Devine goes back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

14.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and drives through the off side.

13.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.5 1 Good length from Madushani, outside off stump again. Devine goes back and drives for 1 run.

13.4 . On a good line and length. Devine gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick. Sri Lanka Women appeal, however umpire K Klaaste is unmoved.

13.3 1 On a good line and length. Halliday gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

13.2 . Madushani now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and slices a cut back through point.

13.1 1 On a good line and length from Madushani again. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

12.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Halliday gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

12.4 1 Dilhari pitches one up, on a good line. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

12.3 W OUT! Dilhari breaks through! Around the wicket, length ball, outside off once more. Kerr gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is impressively caught by Kavindi

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Kavindi costing 2 runs.

12.1 1 Good length from Dilhari, outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

11.6 1 Good length from Madushani, pitching outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

11.5 2 On a good line and length. Devine gets on the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Karunaratne costing a run.

11.4 . On a good length, outside off. Devine pushes forward and drives through the off side.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Madushani once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Devine pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.1 1 Good length from Madushani, outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

10.6 2 Good line and length. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kerr goes back and punches a drive for a run.

10.4 1 On a good line and length. Devine goes back and flicks for a run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

10.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Devine goes back and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.

10.2 1w Wide. Pitching outside off but angled sharply across Devine. She gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick behind square.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Kerr advances down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

9.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Devine gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

9.4 4 And another! Good length from Dilhari, outside off stump once more. Devine moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs back through point.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Kerr goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

9.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side field.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kerr rocks back and eases a drive through the leg side field for one run.

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Devine gets forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

8.3 1 Full ball, on line once more. Devine gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

8.3 1w Wide. On a good line but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Devine rocks back and plays a flick

8.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Devine moves onto the back foot and drives behind point for four runs.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Perera

7.6 2 Good line and length. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

7.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

7.4 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across. Plimmer moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kerr advances and drives on the on side for one run.

7.2 2 On a good line and length. Kerr goes back and flicks for two runs.

7.1 . Kumari pitches one up, on a good line. Kerr moves down the pitch and punches a drive

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Plimmer shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer advances down the pitch and flicks for one run.

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Plimmer goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Plimmer advances down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side for four runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Kerr pushes forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

5.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.3 . Yorker, outside off again. Plimmer advances down the pitch and drives

5.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Plimmer gets on the back foot and inside edges. The glovework by Nuthyangana is great. Sri Lanka Women appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Plimmer made it in safely.

5.1 . Kumari pitches one up, outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

4.5 . Good line and length. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and flicks

4.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Kerr moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the on side.

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

4.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Kerr advances down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive

3.6 1 Good line and length from Kavindi. Kerr goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

3.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

3.3 . Full, on a good line. Kerr advances and outside edges behind point.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Kerr. She goes back and punches a drive through the leg side field.

3.1 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kerr moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs.

2.6 1 Good length from Ayodhya, outside off stump. Kerr advances and punches a drive for one run behind point.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Ayodhya once more. Kerr moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

2.4 . Pitched up, on line once again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr goes back and drives down the ground.

2.3 1w Wide. On leg stump. Kerr shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

2.2 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off. Plimmer gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side. A run out chance but New Zealand Women survive the attempt from Dilhari's throw.

2.1 . On a good line and length. Plimmer rocks back and punches a drive on the off side.

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

1.5 . On a good line and length from Kavindi. Plimmer goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick back through point. Sri Lanka Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

1.4 4 FOUR! Kavindi pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Plimmer gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.3 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side. There's an attempt at a run out from Athapaththu's throw. Sri Lanka Women appeal, however the umpire says the batter is not out.

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Plimmer shuffles down the pitch but plays and misses while attempting to play a unknown

1.2 . Good length from Kavindi, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer rocks back and defends

1.1 1 Good length from Kavindi, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Dilhari costing Sri Lanka Women one run.

0.6 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Plimmer gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kerr moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Gaze gets forward and drives for 4 runs.