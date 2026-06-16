Results Score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
NZL
NZL

150

SRI
SRI

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
de Silva Nilakshibatsman543751145.95
Athapaththu Chamariall rounder271941142.11
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Mair Rosemarybowler41280710
Kerr Ameliaall rounder40240600

Latest Highlights

19.4
4

FOUR! Full, on line. Nuthyangana moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

19.3
1

CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off once again. ND Silva pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out from Halliday's throw.

19.2
.

Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. ND Silva advances down the pitch and flicks

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