Results Score New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|de Silva Nilakshibatsman
|54
|37
|5
|1
|145.95
|Athapaththu Chamariall rounder
|27
|19
|4
|1
|142.11
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Mair Rosemarybowler
|4
|1
|28
|0
|7
|1
|0
|Kerr Ameliaall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|0
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.4
4
FOUR! Full, on line. Nuthyangana moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.
19.3
1
CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off once again. ND Silva pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side field. There's an attempt at a run out from Halliday's throw.
19.2
.
Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. ND Silva advances down the pitch and flicks