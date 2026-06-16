Match details New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 16.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
NZL
NZL

150

SRI
SRI

153

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 16, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersPlimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchBates Suzie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Tahuhu Lea

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Gunaratne Vishmi, Perera Hasini, Madavi Harshitha, Dilhari Kavisha, de Silva Nilakshi, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Kumari Sugandika, Kavindi Kawya, Madushani Nimasha, Ayodhya Mithali
BenchDulani Imesha, Gimhani Shashini, Karunaratne Hansima, Madara Malki

Venue Guide

StadiumRose Bowl
CityHampshire
Capacity16500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNorthern End