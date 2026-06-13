19.1 W OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Maguire gets forward and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Fontenla back behind square.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Maguire pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

18.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Canning gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Canning moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

18.3 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Maguire goes back and pulls for 1 run.

18.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Canning pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

18.1 . Good length from Slater, pitching outside off stump. Canning pushes forward and drives

17.6 W OUT! Fraser gets the wicket! Good line and length once more. Murray gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Fraser

17.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Murray pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

17.4 1 Full, outside off. Canning moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and pulls for one run.

17.1 1 Fraser pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Canning gets forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Canning pushes forward and drives for a run.

16.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Canning pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.4 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast rocks back and pulls for one run. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Carter and SJ Bryce.

16.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside off again. Prendergast advances and edges back behind point for four runs.

16.2 6 SIX MORE! Good length, outside off. Prendergast goes back and pulls for six runs back behind square.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Kelly pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

15.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Kelly steps back and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

15.5 2 Good length from Chatterji, outside off stump again. Kelly moves down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Chatterji, outside off stump again. Kelly shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kelly gets forward and punches a drive

15.2 . Good length from Chatterji, outside off stump once again. Kelly rocks back and plays a shaky pull

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Chatterji, outside off. Kelly gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

14.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Prendergast rocks back and pulls for two runs.

14.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kelly goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

14.3 . Good line and length. Kelly gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square.

14.2 1 Good length from Gordon, outside off once more. Prendergast pushes forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off. Prendergast gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

13.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Kelly gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

13.5 1 Good line and length. Prendergast gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

13.4 1 Good length from Fraser, pitching outside off stump again. Kelly pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves down the pitch and defends on the on side for 1 run.

13.2 . On a good line and length from Fraser. Prendergast gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull back behind square.

13.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Prendergast gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Lister costing Scotland Women three runs.

12.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Around the wicket to A Tector, full ball, on line once more. She pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and A Tector has to go

12.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Paul advances down the pitch and plays a drive, but is caught by Gordon

12.4 . Gordon comes over the wicket. Full, on a good line. Paul gets on the back foot and defends

12.3 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Stokell gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Stokell has to depart

12.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Prendergast advances and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Stokell moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

11.6 . Fraser pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast rocks back and guides a cut back behind point.

11.5 1 Full, outside off once again. Stokell pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

11.4 W OUT! Fraser finds a way through! Full ball, outside off. Hunter pushes forward but misses while trying a reverse sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the leg side field.

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Prendergast gets on the back foot and defends

11.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.6 . On a good line and length from KE Bryce. Hunter moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hunter moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Carter costing a run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Hunter goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hunter advances down the pitch and inside edges behind square on the on side.

10.2 1 Good length from KE Bryce, pitching outside leg and angled across. Prendergast gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

10.1 1 KE Bryce pitches one up, outside off once more. Hunter rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

9.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Hunter gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

9.5 2 Good length, outside off stump once more. Hunter pushes forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs. Fantastic fielding by Slater results in a boundary being saved.

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hunter pushes forward and lifts a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Prendergast gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

9.3 2w Wide. On a good line but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Hunter rocks back and misses while trying to play a flick, however the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

9.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hunter moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Hunter moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

8.6 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Hunter gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Hunter gets forward and drives on the off side.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Prendergast rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

8.2 . Full, outside off stump again. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Gordon pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hunter moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Prendergast gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

7.4 W OUT! Fraser gets the wicket! Fraser pitches one up, outside off again. Lewis moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, SJ Bryce whips the bails off, and Lewis is out

7.3 1 Full, outside off. Hunter moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

7.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Lewis gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Lewis gets forward and drives

6.6 1 Full, on line. Lewis gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

6.5 . On a good line and length from KE Bryce. Lewis gets on the front foot and drives

6.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

6.3 1 Full, on line. Hunter goes back and punches a drive for a run.

6.2 2 Good length from KE Bryce, outside off stump once more. Hunter rocks back and drives for two runs through the off side.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Hunter goes back and drives through point on the off side.

5.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Lewis gets on the front foot and edges back behind square.

5.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Lewis moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep. Scotland Women appeal, but the umpire gives Lewis not out.

5.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Hunter rocks back and plays a pull for one run behind square.

5.3 1 Yorker, on line. Lewis gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

5.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Hunter advances down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

5.1 . Gordon pitches one up, on line again. Hunter goes back and pulls back behind square.

4.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lewis pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.5 1 On a good line and length from Slater. Hunter pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground. Impressive fielding by Carter saves a boundary.

4.4 . Good line and length from Slater once more. Hunter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through point.

4.3 . Slater pitches one up, on line once again. Hunter advances down the pitch and drives down the ground.

4.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Hunter moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Hunter gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

3.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Hunter gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

3.6 1w Wide. Full ball, on leg stump and angled sharply across the batter. Hunter gets forward but misses while trying a flick

3.5 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Hunter gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Hunter advances down the pitch and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

3.3 . On a good line and length. Hunter rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 1 Fontenla pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lewis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line again. Lewis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Lewis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

2.5 . On a good line and length once again. Lewis gets forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

2.4 . On a good line and length from Slater once more. Lewis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lewis moves down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive

2.2 1 CHANCE! Good line and length from Slater. Hunter gets on the back foot and defends back behind point for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out from Gordon's throw.

2.1 . Slater pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Hunter shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive straight down the ground.

1.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Lewis moves onto the back foot and defends through point.

1.5 2 Full, outside off. Lewis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 2 runs behind point.

1.4 . Fontenla pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lewis gets forward and eases a drive through point on the off side.

1.3 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Hunter moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

1.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Hunter rocks back and defends behind point on the off side.

1.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Hunter rocks back and drives

0.6 W OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! KE Bryce pitches one up, on a good line. Dalzell pushes forward and drives, but is impressively caught by KE Bryce

0.5 . KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dalzell gets forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

0.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Dalzell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dalzell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

0.2 2 Good line and length once again. Dalzell gets forward and plays a flick for two runs behind square.

0.1 1 On a good line and length from KE Bryce. Hunter pushes forward and defends through the on side field for a single run.

19.6 1 On a good line and length from Prendergast once again. Chatterji moves onto the front foot and switch hits sloppily for a run.

19.5 1lb Good line and length. McColl gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a pull behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

19.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Chatterji goes back and lofts a pull for a run behind square.

19.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Chatterji advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull

19.2 2 Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off. Chatterji moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for a pair of runs.

19.1 . On a good line and length again. Chatterji advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a pull

18.6 1 On a good line and length from Canning. Chatterji goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off stump once more. KE Bryce pushes forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Murray down the ground.

18.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. McColl steps back and drives on the off side for one run.

18.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. McColl gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.2 W OUT! Canning breaks through! On a good line and length. Lister goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.1 . On a good line and length from Canning. Lister pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

17.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Lister gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

17.5 1 Good line and length. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and scoops for a single run back behind square.

17.4 . Good length, outside off once more. KE Bryce steps away and edges

17.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump again. KE Bryce creates room and punches a drive on the off side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Murray costing Ireland Women a single run.

17.2 1 DROPPED! Prendergast pitches one up, outside off again. Lister advances and drives on the on side for 1 run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by A Tector.

17.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Lister rocks back and plays a wild pull for 2 runs.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Lister rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

16.5 1 Kelly pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. KE Bryce gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

16.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. KE Bryce pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

16.3 1 Kelly pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Lister goes back and pulls for 1 run.

16.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Lister gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hunter

15.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.5 2 Dalzell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs behind square. Good fielding by Stokell prevents a certain boundary.

15.4 . Good line and length from Dalzell. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across KE Bryce. She gets forward and flicks for a single run behind square.

15.2 4 FOUR! KE Bryce brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. KE Bryce creates room and edges back behind point for four runs.

15.1 1 Dalzell pitches one up, outside off again. SJ Bryce rocks back and drives for one run through point.

14.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. SJ Bryce goes back and pulls for a run.

14.4 1 Yorker, on a good line once again. KE Bryce creates space and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

14.3 2 Full, pitching on a good line once again. KE Bryce gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

14.2 1 Yorker, on line. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

14.1 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. SJ Bryce pushes forward and flicks behind square.

13.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. SJ Bryce goes back and pulls for a single run.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. KE Bryce rocks back and guides a cut behind point for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. KE Bryce steps back and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

13.3 1 Good length from Dalzell, outside off stump again. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a single run.

13.2 1 Good length from Dalzell, pitching outside off once more. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through point.

13.1 . Dalzell pitches one up, outside off. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through point.

13.1 1w Wide. On a good line but angled across and down the leg side. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

12.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

12.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. KE Bryce pushes forward and drives through point.

12.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

12.2 1 Kelly pitches one up, outside off again. SJ Bryce gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.1 . Full, outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

11.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full, pitching outside off stump again. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Dalzell costing Ireland Women 2 runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. KE Bryce gets forward and pulls for four runs.

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. SJ Bryce advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the off side.

11.3 . Full ball, on a good line. SJ Bryce moves down the pitch and edges

11.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by A Tector costing Ireland Women a run.

11.2 1w Wide. Maguire pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled wildly across the batter. SJ Bryce gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

11.1 4 And another! Full toss, on a good line once more. SJ Bryce advances and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

10.6 1 On a good line and length from Murray. SJ Bryce rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce advances and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

10.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Murray pitches one up, on line. SJ Bryce advances down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

10.4 1w Wide. Murray pitches one up, too wide outside off.

10.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce advances down the pitch and drives for 2 runs.

10.2 2 Murray pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square for 2 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. SJ Bryce advances and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Prendergast pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run behind point on the off side.

9.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 2 runs.

9.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. KE Bryce pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. KE Bryce creates space and lofts a drive for four runs.

9.2 . Good line and length from Prendergast. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and punches a drive

9.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. KE Bryce goes back and defends

8.6 . Murray pitches one up, pitching on a good line. SJ Bryce moves down the pitch and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

8.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. SJ Bryce advances and drives for two runs on the off side. Good work in the field by Prendergast saves a certain boundary.

8.4 1 Murray pitches one up, pitching outside off again. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for a run.

8.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by A Tector costing one run.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. SJ Bryce goes back and drives for one run back through point.

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

7.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. SJ Bryce moves onto the back foot and plays a drive over the off side field.

7.5 1 On a good line and length. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.4 2 Good length, outside off once again. KE Bryce gets forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

7.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

7.3 . Full ball, on line again. KE Bryce pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

7.3 1w Wide. On line but angled wildly across KE Bryce. She gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

7.2 1 Prendergast pitches one up, on line. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

7.2 1w Wide. Prendergast pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

7.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. SJ Bryce gets forward and drives for two runs through point.

6.6 2 Canning pitches one up, outside off once more. KE Bryce goes back and pulls for a couple of runs.

6.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. KE Bryce pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. KE Bryce gets forward and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

6.3 . Full ball, outside off again. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and plays a cut through point.

6.2 1 Full, outside off stump. SJ Bryce goes back and slices a cut behind point for 1 run.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. KE Bryce rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

5.6 . Maguire pitches one up, outside off stump. SJ Bryce gets forward and defends

5.5 . On a good line and length once more. SJ Bryce gets on the front foot and defends

5.4 . Good line and length from Maguire once more. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line once more. SJ Bryce gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

5.3 W OUT! Maguire gets the wicket! Yorker, on a good line once again. Carter pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for 1 run.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

4.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Lewis saves a certain boundary.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Canning again. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

4.4 2 On a good line and length from Canning but angled across the batter. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and lifts a scoop back behind square for a pair of runs.

4.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Fraser goes back and plays a pull, but is caught by A Tector

4.2 2 Good length from Canning, pitching outside off. Fraser rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

4.1 . Full, outside off stump. Fraser moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Fraser gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

3.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Fraser pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The glovework by Hunter is terrific. Ireland Women appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.

3.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Fraser moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fraser moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Fraser gets forward and lofts a drive for four runs.

3.1 2 Full ball, on line. Fraser moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

2.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Fraser gets forward and eases a drive back behind square for 1 run.

2.5 1 Canning pitches one up, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

2.4 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Carter goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

2.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a drive for two runs on the off side.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Carter gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

2.1 1 Canning pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Fraser gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

1.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a couple of runs.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Carter rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Carter goes back and defends

1.4 1w Wide. Full ball, on leg stump. Carter pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

1.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Carter pushes forward and inside edges behind square.

1.2 1 Kelly pitches one up, on line. Fraser gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

1.1 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. Fraser moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

0.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Carter pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

0.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Fraser moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

0.4 . Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Fraser gets forward and plays a paddle

0.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, on leg stump. Fraser gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

0.3 . Full, on line again. Fraser moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

0.2 1 Maguire pitches one up, on a good line once more. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.