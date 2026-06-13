Match details Scotland vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
SCO
SCO

161

IRL
IRL

121

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Ireland won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Scotland Squad

PlayersCarter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, McColl Megan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Lister Ailsa, Slater Rachel, Abel Chloe, Gordon Kirstie, Fontenla Gabriella
BenchBell Olivia, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha, Sproul Pippa Nancy

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Kelly Arlene, Canning Ava, Murray Cara, Maguire Aimee
BenchCoulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Little Louise, McBride Lara

Venue Guide

StadiumOld Trafford Cricket Ground
CityManchester
Capacityno information yet
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