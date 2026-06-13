Match details Scotland vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|Ireland won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, June 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Scotland Squad
|Players
|Carter Darcey, Fraser Katherine, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, McColl Megan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Lister Ailsa, Slater Rachel, Abel Chloe, Gordon Kirstie, Fontenla Gabriella
|Bench
|Bell Olivia, Maciera Maisie, Maqsood Abtaha, Sproul Pippa Nancy
Ireland Squad
|Players
|Hunter Amy, Dalzell Alana, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Kelly Arlene, Canning Ava, Murray Cara, Maguire Aimee
|Bench
|Coulter Reilly Christina, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina, Little Louise, McBride Lara
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|City
|Manchester
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|Hosts to