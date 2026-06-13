Results Score Scotland vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hunter Amywicket keeper
|39
|36
|5
|0
|108.33
|Prendergast Orlaall rounder
|33
|23
|4
|1
|143.48
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gordon Kirstiebowler
|4
|0
|16
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Fraser Katherinebowler
|4
|0
|19
|3
|4.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.1
W
OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Maguire gets forward and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Fontenla back behind square.
18.6
1
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Maguire pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.
18.5
1
On a good length, outside off. Canning gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.