Results Score Scotland vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
SCO
SCO

161

IRL
IRL

121

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hunter Amywicket keeper393650108.33
Prendergast Orlaall rounder332341143.48
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gordon Kirstiebowler40163400
Fraser Katherinebowler401934.7500

Latest Highlights

19.1
W

OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Maguire gets forward and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Fontenla back behind square.

18.6
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Maguire pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

18.5
1

On a good length, outside off. Canning gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

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