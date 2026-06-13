Squads Scotland vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
McColl Megan
all rounder
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Paul Leah
all rounder
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Tector Alice
all rounder
Slater Rachel
bowler
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Abel Chloe
bowler
Canning Ava
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Murray Cara
bowler
Fontenla Gabriella
no information yet
Maguire Aimee
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Maciera Maisie
all rounder
Delany Laura
all rounder
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Little Louise
batsman