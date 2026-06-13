Squads Scotland vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iOld Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester
SCO
SCO

161

IRL
IRL

121

Playing

SCO
SCO
IRL
IRL
First TeamSecond Team
Carter Darcey

all rounder

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Paul Leah

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Tector Alice

all rounder

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Fontenla Gabriella

no information yet

Bench

SCO
SCO
IRL
IRL
First TeamSecond Team
Maciera Maisie

all rounder

Delany Laura

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper