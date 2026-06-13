19.5 1lb CHANCE! On a good line and length from Devine. Claxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Gaze's throw.

19.4 . Devine comes around the wicket to Claxton. On a good length, outside off again. Claxton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

19.3 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off but angling across Campbelle. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

19.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and drives shakily. Good work in the field by Devine results in a run being saved.

19.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle goes back and cuts behind point for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Sharp results in a boundary being saved.

18.6 1 Mair comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run.

18.5 1b CHANCE! Mair now coming around the wicket. Mair pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Claxton gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive, and the ball runs away from Gaze for one bye. There's an attempt at a run out from Gaze's throw. The misfield by Gaze.

18.4 1 Full toss, on line again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for a run through the leg side field.

18.3 2 Yorker, pitching on a good line once more. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

18.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Campbelle goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

18.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Claxton pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

17.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

17.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Claxton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a switch hit

17.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Campbelle pushes forward and drives for one run.

17.3 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Campbelle. She gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Kerr now coming over the wicket to Campbelle. Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and pulls for six runs.

17.1 3 On a good length, outside off. Claxton gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs. A mistake in the field by Sharp allows West Indies Women to scamper through for a single overthrow.

16.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

16.4 1 On a good line and length from Devine once more. Claxton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.3 1 Full, on a good line once more. Campbelle gets on the back foot and punches a mediocre drive for a run through the off side field.

16.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Claxton gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Devine, on a good line once more. Campbelle pushes forward and pulls shakily for a single run.

15.6 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Kerr pitches one up, on a good line. Dottin gets on the front foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Green down the ground.

15.5 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Dottin. She shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a pair of runs.

15.4 1b CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump once again. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for one bye. A great stumping chance but it's squandered, and Campbelle survives.

15.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length but angling across Dottin. She goes back and edges for one run back behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line but angling across. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

15.1 2 Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Campbelle gets forward and pulls for a pair of runs.

14.6 1 On a good line and length. Campbelle pushes forward and pulls for a run.

14.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a pair of runs back through point.

14.4 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch and pulls for two runs.

14.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Campbelle creates space and plays a paddle for four runs back behind point.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

13.6 6 SIX! 50 for Campbelle by clearing the rope! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Campbelle. She shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.

13.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

13.4 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Campbelle advances and eases a drive for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kerr. A really difficult chance for Kerr there.

13.3 1 On a good line and length from Kerr but angled across. Dottin gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

13.2 1lb Length ball, outside off stump but angling across. Campbelle gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

13.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Dottin rocks back and punches a drive

12.5 1 On a good line and length from Devine. Campbelle gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.4 2 Good length from Devine, pitching outside off. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a pair of runs back behind point.

12.3 . Good length from Devine, outside off again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

12.2 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Campbelle gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

12.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Campbelle gets forward and drives for four runs.

11.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Dottin gets forward and flicks

11.5 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Matthews. She moves onto the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by Green down the ground.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.3 1 Good line and length. Matthews rocks back and pulls for one run.

11.2 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Matthews gets forward and edges

11.1 1 Full toss, on a good line once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Matthews pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

10.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.4 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. Campbelle moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Kerr.

10.3 1 DROPPED! Fifty for Matthews! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Matthews. She gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by NH Patel. That was a hard chance for NH Patel.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs through the off side field.

10.1 . On a good line and length but angled across. Matthews gets forward and sweeps back behind square.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside off again. Matthews pushes forward and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Campbelle gets forward and pulls shakily for a run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Matthews pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

9.3 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside leg stump. Campbelle rocks back and inside edges back behind square for a run.

9.2 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Campbelle out LBW, but Campbelle signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

9.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

8.6 1 Good length from Devine, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the off side.

8.5 1 Good line and length from Devine once again. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

8.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Matthews rocks back and cuts for a run.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

8.2 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

8.1 . CHANCE! On a good line and length once more. Campbelle moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive. A chance for a stumping, but it's mishandled by the keeper.

7.6 . On a good line and length but angled across. Matthews moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

7.5 . Good line and length. Matthews moves onto the front foot and outside edges onto the pads while trying a paddle. New Zealand Women appeal for LBW, however Matthews is given not out. New Zealand Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

7.4 1 Kerr pitches one up, on line once again. Campbelle gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

7.3 2 Good line and length once more. Campbelle gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for two runs.

7.2 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Matthews pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews goes back and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

6.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Illing, on a good line. Campbelle pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point.

6.5 1 Good length from Illing, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

6.3 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off again. Matthews gets forward and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Green.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Illing, outside off. Matthews goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

6.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Matthews gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

5.6 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off once more. Matthews pushes forward and glances for a run through the off side.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets forward and pulls for a single run.

5.4 1 Good line and length from Kerr but angling across the batter. Matthews pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

5.3 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and punches a sloppy drive

5.2 1 Back of a length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

5.1 . Good line and length from Kerr. Campbelle gets on the front foot and defends

4.6 1 NH Patel comes around the wicket to Campbelle. Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Campbelle gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Campbelle advances down the pitch and plays a drive on the on side for four runs.

4.4 . On a good line and length from NH Patel. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground.

4.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

4.2 . NH Patel pitches one up, on line once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts

4.1 2 Full, on line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.

3.6 . Full, outside off stump. Campbelle pushes forward and plays a flick

3.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle gets on the front foot and sweeps for a pair of runs back behind square.

3.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Matthews rocks back and drives poorly for a run.

3.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and pulls for a run.

3.1 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Campbelle rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

2.6 1lb Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

2.5 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

2.4 1 Mair pitches one up, outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

2.4 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Campbelle goes back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

2.3 . Good length from Mair, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

2.2 1 DROPPED! Mair pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for one run back behind square. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharp.

2.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 . Good length from Illing, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

1.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Campbelle moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

1.4 W OUT! Run out. Around the wicket to Matthews, length ball, pitching outside off stump. She gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive. Joseph is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by NH Patel.

1.3 4 And again! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Matthews moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

0.6 1 On a good line and length from Mair. Matthews pushes forward and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

0.5 1 Full, on a good line. Joseph gets forward and lofts a glance for a single run on the off side.

0.4 1lb Good length, outside off stump but angled across. Matthews gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

0.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Joseph moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run. Tidy fielding by Devine saves a boundary.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Mair. Joseph gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . On a good line and length from Mair. Joseph decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

19.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

19.5 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives

19.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharp advances and drives, but is caught by Z James on the off side.

19.3 1 DROPPED! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ramharack.

19.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once again. Green rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

18.6 2 Ramharack pitches one up, on a good line. Sharp moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

18.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

18.4 1 Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sharp moves onto the back foot and guides a mediocre cut for 1 run.

18.3 2 Good length, outside off. Sharp moves onto the front foot and glances through the off side field for 2 runs.

18.2 1 Full, on line. Green advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

18.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Halliday gets forward and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Hector down the ground.

17.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Green steps back and scoops back behind square for four runs.

17.2 1 Alleyne pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Halliday pushes forward and inside edges onto the body while trying to play a drive for a run.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Halliday moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull. West Indies Women appeal, but the umpire gives Halliday not out.

17.1 . Length ball, outside leg. Halliday gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

16.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Halliday gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run behind square. The ball is misfielded.

16.5 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green moves down the pitch and pulls for a run.

16.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and plays a sweep for one run.

16.3 . Matthews pitches one up, pitching outside off. Halliday moves onto the front foot and drives

16.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

16.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Green. She advances and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

15.6 2 Good length, outside off. Halliday pushes forward and pulls for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Alleyne results in a run being saved.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg once more. Green pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

15.4 2 Good line and length. Green advances and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

15.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and cuts

15.2 . Good line and length from Fletcher once again. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Fletcher once again. Green advances and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

14.5 . Ramharack comes over the wicket to Green. Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and defends

14.4 1 Good line and length from Ramharack. Halliday gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Halliday gets forward and defends

14.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Halliday rocks back and glances

14.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Halliday goes back and plays a cut

13.6 . Good line and length from Fletcher but angling across Green. She gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a reverse sweep

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday goes back and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

13.4 . On a good line and length. Halliday pushes forward and plays a poor reverse sweep

13.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for a pair of runs.

13.2 1 Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and guides a cut for a single run back behind point.

13.1 . Good length, outside off. Green rocks back and plays a poor cut

12.6 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. Green pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for a run.

12.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Halliday moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Devine gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Claxton

12.2 1 Good length, outside off. Halliday goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Halliday moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! Joseph now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Joseph now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Halliday pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

11.4 1 Joseph now coming around the wicket to Devine. Length ball, outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts for a run. The ball is misfielded costing one run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Halliday moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs back behind point.

11.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

10.6 2 Ramharack now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Devine goes back and pulls for a couple of runs.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday gets forward and inside edges for a single run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.3 . Ramharack now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Length ball, outside off. Halliday goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Ramharack. Devine advances down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Alleyne. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

9.5 2 CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off once more. Devine gets on the front foot and pulls for two runs. There's an attempt at a run out from Glasgow's throw. That was a hard chance for Glasgow.

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine pushes forward and punches a drive

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

9.2 4 And another! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Halliday gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Joseph costing 4 runs.

9.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Halliday goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.6 1 Good line and length from Fletcher. Halliday gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Devine rocks back and slices a cut for one run behind point.

8.5 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Halliday goes back and swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep. The ball is misfielded by Campbelle.

8.4 1 Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump again. Devine gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Devine gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

7.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Halliday pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaze pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Ramharack down the ground.

7.3 1 Full, on line. Devine moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Ramharack down the ground.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Kerr steps away and scoops behind square for four runs.

6.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Gaze gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Gaze shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

6.4 1 Good length, outside off. Kerr rocks back and cuts for 1 run through point.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Fletcher. Kerr gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

6.2 . Full, outside off stump. Kerr goes back and slices a cut

6.1 1 Good length from Fletcher, outside off stump. Gaze advances and slices a square cut for 1 run.

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kerr moves onto the back foot and defends

5.5 W OUT! Alleyne gets the wicket! Short of a length, on line but angled across Plimmer. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull, but is caught by Dottin back behind square.

5.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer goes back and pulls shakily

5.3 . Back of a length from Alleyne, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer gets forward and eases a wild drive through the off side field.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Gaze goes back and cuts for 1 run.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back and finesses a glance for a single run behind point on the off side.

4.6 . On a good line and length once more. Gaze shuffles down the pitch and defends

4.5 4 And another! Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Gaze shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for four runs.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Gaze gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg and angled across. Gaze gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good line and length from Matthews but angling across. Gaze gets forward and sweeps back behind square.

4.1 . Good line and length from Matthews. Gaze gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.5 . Full, on line. Plimmer pushes forward and drives shakily

3.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Gaze gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gaze goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

3.2 4 FOUR! Very short, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaze goes back and edges for four runs behind point.

3.1 . Free hit. Good length, outside off stump. Gaze goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

3.1 nb No ball. On a good line and length from Dottin. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance through the off side for one run.

2.6 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gaze. She backs away and cuts

2.5 . DROPPED! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Gaze advances and eases a drive. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Matthews.

2.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Gaze advances and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

2.3 . Matthews comes around the wicket. Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Gaze gets forward and leg glances back behind square.

2.2 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Gaze pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep for a couple of runs behind point.

2.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Hector but angled across Gaze. She moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for four runs behind square.

1.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Gaze backs away and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Gaze moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

1.3 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run behind point.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

1.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Gaze gets on the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

0.5 . Full, on line. Gaze gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Gaze moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.3 4 And again! Z James pitches one up, pitching outside off. Gaze rocks back and guides a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Gaze. She rocks back and drives

0.1 . On a good line and length from Z James. Gaze gets forward and drives down the ground.