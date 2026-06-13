19.5 1lb CHANCE! On a good line and length from Devine. Claxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Gaze's throw.

19.4 . Devine comes around the wicket to Claxton. On a good length, outside off again. Claxton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut