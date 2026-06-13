Results Score West Indies vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Campbelle Shemaine Altiawicket keeper
|90
|62
|7
|3
|145.16
|Matthews Hayleyall rounder
|48
|37
|6
|1
|129.73
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kerr JMbowler
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|0
|0
|Kerr Ameliaall rounder
|4
|0
|41
|0
|10.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1lb
CHANCE! On a good line and length from Devine. Claxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Gaze's throw.
19.4
.
Devine comes around the wicket to Claxton. On a good length, outside off again. Claxton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
19.3
1lb
Length ball, pitching outside off but angling across Campbelle. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.