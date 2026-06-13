Results Score West Indies vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
WIN
WIN

163

NZL
NZL

162

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Campbelle Shemaine Altiawicket keeper906273145.16
Matthews Hayleyall rounder483761129.73
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kerr JMbowler401724.2500
Kerr Ameliaall rounder4041010.2510

Latest Highlights

19.5
1lb

CHANCE! On a good line and length from Devine. Claxton moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out from Gaze's throw.

19.4
.

Devine comes around the wicket to Claxton. On a good length, outside off again. Claxton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

19.3
1lb

Length ball, pitching outside off but angling across Campbelle. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

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