Match details West Indies vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, June 13, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
West Indies Squad
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
|Bench
|Bates Suzie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Tahuhu Lea
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Rose Bowl
|City
|Hampshire
|Capacity
|16500
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Northern End