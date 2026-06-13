Match details West Indies vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 13.06.2026

T20iRose Bowl, Hampshire
WIN
WIN

163

NZL
NZL

162

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rose Bowl, Hampshire, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

West Indies Squad

PlayersJoseph Qiana, Matthews Hayley, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Dottin Deandra, Claxton Jahzara, Glasgow Jannillea, Alleyne Aaliyah, James Zaida, Hector Shawnisha, Fletcher Afy, Ramharack Karishma
BenchHenry Chinelle, Mangru Mandy, Munisar Ashmini, Taylor Stafanie

New Zealand Squad

PlayersPlimmer Georgia Ellen, Gaze Izzy, Kerr Amelia, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchBates Suzie, Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Tahuhu Lea

Venue Guide

StadiumRose Bowl
CityHampshire
Capacity16500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNorthern End