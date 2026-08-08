Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 18.08.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
Akash H Prashid
no information yet
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Ambrish RS
no information yet
Arun B
bowler
Bafna Maan
all rounder
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
CH Jitendra Kumar
all rounder
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Divakar R
bowler
G Rajalingam
no information yet
Govinth -
no information yet
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
K Abhinav
batsman
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
K Aashiq
no information yet
Kishoor
all rounder
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
Lingesh K Deeban
all rounder
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Lokeshwar Suresh
wicket keeper
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
Nag H Trilok
bowler
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
Parakh Manav
all rounder
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Prasad KT Madhava
no information yet
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
Sachin B
batsman
Silambarasan M
bowler
Siddarth C Andre
no information yet
Sujay S
no information yet
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Subramanyan Jhatavedh
bowler
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Vignesh M
no information yet
Vidyuth P
bowler
Match has not started yet