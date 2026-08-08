Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 18.08.2026

T20

CHEG
CHEG
LKK
LKK

Playing

CHEG
CHEG
LKK
LKK
First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

no information yet

Akash H Prashid

no information yet

Ahmed Waseem

no information yet

Ambrish RS

no information yet

Arun B

bowler

Bafna Maan

all rounder

Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Divakar R

bowler

G Rajalingam

no information yet

Govinth -

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

K Abhinav

batsman

K Singh Swapnil

no information yet

K Aashiq

no information yet

Kishoor

all rounder

Krishna N Sunil

no information yet

Lingesh K Deeban

all rounder

Kumar J Prem

no information yet

Lokeshwar Suresh

wicket keeper

Parakh Manav

all rounder

Prasad KT Madhava

no information yet

Raj S Dinesh

no information yet

Sachin B

batsman

Siddarth C Andre

no information yet

Sujay S

no information yet

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Vignesh M

no information yet

Vidyuth P

bowler

Bench

CHEG
CHEG
LKK
LKK

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet