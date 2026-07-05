Cameron McClure

Cameron McClure

bowler

Full name:Cameron McClure
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Victoria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings112
Overs166.218.0
Balls--
Maidens421
Runs48793
Wickets154
Avg32.4623.25
SR66.5327
Eco2.925.16
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches72
Innings92
Not outs20
Runs172
Balls Faced3711
Avg2.421
SR45.9418.18
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest92
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Merlo, Jonathan

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Couch, Brody L

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Kellaway, Campbell

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O'Neill, Fergus

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Perry, Mitch

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Agar, Wes

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