Cameron McClure
bowler
|Full name:
|Cameron McClure
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|11
|2
|Overs
|166.2
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|42
|1
|Runs
|487
|93
|Wickets
|15
|4
|Avg
|32.46
|23.25
|SR
|66.53
|27
|Eco
|2.92
|5.16
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|2
|Innings
|9
|2
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|17
|2
|Balls Faced
|37
|11
|Avg
|2.42
|1
|SR
|45.94
|18.18
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0