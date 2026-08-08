Match details Victoria vs New South Wales Blues List a One-Day Cup 25.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 25, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
|Bench
|no information yet
New South Wales Blues Squad
|Players
|Abbott Sean, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Francis Peter, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Nikitaras Blake, Patterson Kurtis, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Stobo Charles
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet