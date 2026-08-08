Match details Victoria vs New South Wales Blues List a One-Day Cup 25.09.2026

List a

VIC
VIC
BLU
BLU

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 25, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
Benchno information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Francis Peter, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Nikitaras Blake, Patterson Kurtis, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Stobo Charles
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet