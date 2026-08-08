Match details Queensland Bulls vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 19.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, September 19, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Queensland Bulls Squad
|Players
|Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet