Match details Queensland Bulls vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 19.09.2026

List a

BUL
BUL
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 19, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet