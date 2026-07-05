Chanida Sutthiruang

Chanida Sutthiruang

all rounder

Full name:Chanida Sutthiruang
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9781
Innings8721
Overs38.5196.41.0
Balls---
Maidens4170
Runs1428496
Wickets7590
Avg20.2814.380
SR33.28200
Eco3.654.316
BB250
4w010
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9781
Innings7611
Not outs0121
Runs7270435
Balls Faced11977828
Avg10.2814.360
SR60.590.48125
Fours7664
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest254635
Hundreds000

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