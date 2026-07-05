Chanida Sutthiruang
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chanida Sutthiruang
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|78
|1
|Innings
|8
|72
|1
|Overs
|38.5
|196.4
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|17
|0
|Runs
|142
|849
|6
|Wickets
|7
|59
|0
|Avg
|20.28
|14.38
|0
|SR
|33.28
|20
|0
|Eco
|3.65
|4.31
|6
|BB
|2
|5
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|78
|1
|Innings
|7
|61
|1
|Not outs
|0
|12
|1
|Runs
|72
|704
|35
|Balls Faced
|119
|778
|28
|Avg
|10.28
|14.36
|0
|SR
|60.5
|90.48
|125
|Fours
|7
|66
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|25
|46
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0