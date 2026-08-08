Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
Abishiek S
batsman
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Arun Mozhi ME Yazh
bowler
Arun B
bowler
Iyappan B.
batsman
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi
batsman
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Kavin R
wicket keeper
G Rajalingam
no information yet
Kumar Boopathi Vaishna
batsman
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
Kumar S Harish
all rounder
K Aashiq
no information yet
Manikandan Karthick
bowler
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
Mohammed M
bowler
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Nishanth C Hari
batsman
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
Poiyamozhi M
bowler
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
Rahul D
no information yet
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Silambarasan M
bowler
Sandhu Sunny
all rounder
Sujay S
no information yet
Shah Rahil
bowler
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Vedaguru Dinesh
no information yet
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Vivek Rajendran
batsman
Vignesh M
no information yet
Match has not started yet