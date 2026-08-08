Squads Chepauk Super Gillies vs Salem Spartans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 12.08.2026

T20

CHEG
CHEG
SAL
SAL

Playing

CHEG
CHEG
SAL
SAL
First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

no information yet

Abishiek S

batsman

Ahmed Waseem

no information yet

Arun B

bowler

Iyappan B.

batsman

Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Kavin R

wicket keeper

G Rajalingam

no information yet

Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

K Singh Swapnil

no information yet

Kumar S Harish

all rounder

K Aashiq

no information yet

Krishna N Sunil

no information yet

Kumar J Prem

no information yet

Rahul D

no information yet

Raj S Dinesh

no information yet

Sandhu Sunny

all rounder

Sujay S

no information yet

Vedaguru Dinesh

no information yet

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Vignesh M

no information yet

Bench

CHEG
CHEG
SAL
SAL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet