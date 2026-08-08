Squads Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 10.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Abishiek S
batsman
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
Arun Mozhi ME Yazh
bowler
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Iyappan B.
batsman
Chaturved NS
batsman
Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi
batsman
D Deepesh
no information yet
Kavin R
wicket keeper
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Kumar Boopathi Vaishna
batsman
Himalaya
no information yet
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
Kumar S Harish
all rounder
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
Manikandan Karthick
bowler
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
Mohammed M
bowler
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
Nishanth C Hari
batsman
Poiyamozhi M
bowler
Periyaswamy G
bowler
Rahul D
no information yet
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Rajagopal Nidhish
all rounder
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Ram S Ajith
bowler
Saravanan P
bowler
Sandhu Sunny
all rounder
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Shah Rahil
bowler
Surya Anand S
no information yet
Vedaguru Dinesh
no information yet
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Vivek Rajendran
batsman
Vignesh P
all rounder
Match has not started yet