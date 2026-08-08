Squads Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 10.08.2026

T20

SAL
SAL
MAP
MAP

Playing

SAL
SAL
MAP
MAP
First TeamSecond Team
Abishiek S

batsman

Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

Iyappan B.

batsman

D Deepesh

no information yet

Kavin R

wicket keeper

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Himalaya

no information yet

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

Karthikeyan Kiran

no information yet

Kumar S Harish

all rounder

Kumar R Ram

no information yet

Mahadevan Siddharth

no information yet

Rahul D

no information yet

Rajalingam S

no information yet

Sandhu Sunny

all rounder

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Surya Anand S

no information yet

Vedaguru Dinesh

no information yet

Vignesh P

all rounder

Bench

SAL
SAL
MAP
MAP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet