Daryl Sunder Ferrario

Daryl Sunder Ferrario

batsman

Full name:Daryl Sunder Ferrario
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Tiruppur Tamizhans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches85
Innings20
Overs3.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs310
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco10.330
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches85
Innings74
Not outs10
Runs8051
Balls Faced16154
Avg13.3312.75
SR49.6894.44
Fours94
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3322
Hundreds00

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