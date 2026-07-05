Daryl Sunder Ferrario
batsman
|Full name:
|Daryl Sunder Ferrario
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|Innings
|2
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|31
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|10.33
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|Innings
|7
|4
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|80
|51
|Balls Faced
|161
|54
|Avg
|13.33
|12.75
|SR
|49.68
|94.44
|Fours
|9
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|33
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0