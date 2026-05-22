Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 22.05.2026

T20Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

255

RCB
RCB

200

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Patidar Rajatbatsman563961143.59
Iyer Venkateshall rounder441944231.58
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Patel Harshalbowler403709.2500
Cummins Patbowler404801231

Latest Highlights

19.6
2

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for 2 runs.

19.5
1

Back of a length, outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

19.4
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off stump again. David pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

Read all highlights