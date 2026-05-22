Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Indian Premier League 22.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Patidar Rajatbatsman
|56
|39
|6
|1
|143.59
|Iyer Venkateshall rounder
|44
|19
|4
|4
|231.58
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Patel Harshalbowler
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|0
|0
|Cummins Patbowler
|4
|0
|48
|0
|12
|3
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.6
2
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for 2 runs.
19.5
1
Back of a length, outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.
19.4
4
FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off stump again. David pushes forward and pulls for four runs.