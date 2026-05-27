Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 27.05.2026

T20Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

196

RR
RR

243

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Reddy Nithishbatsman382032190
Arora Salilwicket keeper352122166.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Archer Jofrabowler4058314.510
Punja Yash Raj403919.7520

Latest Highlights

19.2
W

OUT! Mishra gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Kumar pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Sooryavanshi

19.1
.

Good length, outside off once more. Kumar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.1
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside off.

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