Results Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 27.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Reddy Nithishbatsman
|38
|20
|3
|2
|190
|Arora Salilwicket keeper
|35
|21
|2
|2
|166.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Archer Jofrabowler
|4
|0
|58
|3
|14.5
|1
|0
|Punja Yash Raj
|4
|0
|39
|1
|9.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
W
OUT! Mishra gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Kumar pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Sooryavanshi
19.1
.
Good length, outside off once more. Kumar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
19.1
1w
Wide. Pitching far outside off.