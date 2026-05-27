Match details Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Indian Premier League 27.05.2026

T20Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH
SRH

196

RR
RR

243

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 27, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

PlayersSharma Abhishek, Head Travis, Kishan Ishan, Klaasen Heinrich, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Reddy Nithish, Cummins Pat, Kumar Shivang, Malinga Eshan, Hussain Sakib, Hinge Praful, Verma Aniket, Arora Salil, Livingstone Liam, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Patel Harshal
BenchAnsari Zeeshan, Carse Brydon, Coetzee Gerald, Edwards Jack, Fuletra Krains, Kumar Amit, Mavi Shivam, Mendis Kamindu, Payne David, Tarmale Onkar, Unadkat Jaydev

Rajasthan Royals Squad

PlayersJaiswal Yashasvi, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Jurel Dhruv, Parag Riyan, Ferreira Donovan, Shanaka Dasun, Jadeja Ravindra, Archer Jofra, Burger Nandre, Sharma Brijesh, Punja Yash Raj, Bishnoi Ravi, Mishra Sushant, Dubey Shubham, Deshpande Tushar, Perala Aman Rao
BenchCurran Sam, Hetmyer Shimron, Maphaka Kwena, Milne Adam, Pretorius Lhuan-dre, Puthur Vignesh, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Ravi, Singh Yudhvir

Venue Guide

StadiumRajiv Gandhi International Stadium
CityHyderabad
Capacity55000
EndsShiv lal Yadav End
Hosts toVVS Laxman End