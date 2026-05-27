19.2 W OUT! Mishra gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off stump. Kumar pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Sooryavanshi

19.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Kumar moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

18.6 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Hussain gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

18.5 . Free hit. Short of a length, outside off. Kumar gets forward but misses while trying to play a pull

18.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Hussain pushes forward and edges back behind square for a run.

18.3 . Back of a length from Sharma, outside off stump but angled across Hussain. He goes back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a pull

18.2 1 On a good line and length. Kumar moves onto the front foot and plays a wild scoop back behind square for a single run.

18.1 . Sharma drops one in short, outside off. Kumar gets on the back foot and pulls

17.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Hussain rocks back and skies a cut

17.5 4 FOUR! Burger pitches one up, on a good line. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

17.4 . Burger comes around the wicket to Hussain. Back of a length, outside off. Hussain moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Malinga gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Archer on the off side.

17.2 1 Short ball, outside off. Kumar moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Malinga pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

16.6 . Back of a length from Archer, outside off. Kumar goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

16.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Kumar gets forward but misses while trying a flick

16.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kumar moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

16.4 2 Back of a length, on line. Kumar gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for 2 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR MORE! Archer now coming over the wicket. Good length from Archer, pitching outside off again. Kumar moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kumar rocks back and skies a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

16.1 1 Archer pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Malinga moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for a run.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Punja, on line. Malinga goes back and pulls poorly straight down the ground for one run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Kumar rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

15.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Malinga moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for one run.

15.3 . Good line and length. Malinga moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Malinga rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

15.1 1 Good length, outside off. Kumar rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

14.6 1 On a good line and length. Kumar pushes forward and drives for one run on the on side.

14.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Malinga pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

14.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Arora pushes forward and lifts a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

14.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Jadeja. Kumar gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.1 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Arora pushes forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

14.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Arora moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

13.5 . Good line and length from Punja. Arora pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Kumar. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.3 . On a good line and length from Punja. Kumar pushes forward and drives

13.2 1 Good length from Punja, outside off. Arora gets forward and lifts a sloppy drive for one run.

13.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

13.1 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Kumar moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Jadeja. Kumar pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Arora moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

12.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Arora moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Arora gets on the front foot and drives poorly

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Arora advances and punches a sloppy drive

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Kumar gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

11.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Kumar goes back and slices a late cut for one run behind point.

11.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Kumar moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

11.3 . Mishra drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. Kumar moves onto the back foot but allows it to pass through to Jurel without offering a shot

11.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kumar gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

11.2 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside off.

11.1 W OUT! Mishra gets the wicket! Around the wicket, short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Cummins moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Archer

11.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Mishra, too wide outside off. Cummins moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

10.6 1 Short of a length, on line again. Cummins moves onto the back foot and late cuts for one run.

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Shanaka

10.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Arora rocks back and glances through the leg side field for a run.

10.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kumar Reddy steps back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

10.2 2 On a good line and length. Kumar Reddy gets forward and flicks for two runs.

10.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Arora moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

9.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Arora gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side.

9.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Arora pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

9.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets forward and pulls averagely for a run.

9.3 1 Dropped in short by Sharma, pitching on a good line. Arora goes back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

9.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

9.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, outside off. Arora rocks back and pulls behind square for four runs.

9.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Arora gets on the front foot and plays a flick for six runs behind square.

8.6 6 SIX MORE! Pitching on a good line and length again. Kumar Reddy moves onto the front foot and plays a switch hit for a half dozen runs behind point.

8.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

8.4 . Back of a length from Punja, pitching on a good line again. Kumar Reddy rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Punja, pitching on a good line once again. Kumar Reddy steps back and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Good line and length. Arora shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.1 1 Full ball, outside leg. Kumar Reddy backs away and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

7.5 2 Mishra drops one in short, on line once more. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs back behind square.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Mishra, on a good line. Arora gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kumar Reddy backs away and defends for a single run through the off side field.

7.2 4 And another! Short ball, outside off. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and plays a pull past the bowler for 4 runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mishra, outside off once more. Arora gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

6.6 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Arora pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

6.5 W OUT! LBW. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a switch hit. Rajasthan Royals appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Rajasthan Royals call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Klaasen must depart.

6.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Punja, on a good line but angled across. Klaasen steps away and cuts for six runs.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run.

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a paddle

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Klaasen goes back and cuts for 1 run down the ground.

6.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kumar Reddy goes back and plays a pull for one run.

5.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angled across. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

5.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

5.3 . Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Kumar Reddy rocks back and drives

5.2 1 On a good line and length. Klaasen gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen rocks back and drives on the off side for four runs.

4.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 1 run.

4.4 W OUT! Archer breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Head steps away but makes no contact while attempting a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Head steps away and cuts

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Head steps back and cuts for four runs.

3.4 . Wide. Half-tracker, pitching outside leg stump and angled wildly across the batter. Klaasen gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

2.6 1 Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off. Smaran rocks back and plays a late cut for a run back behind point.

2.5 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! 150kph! Short of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky cut, and is caught by Ferreira

2.4 6 DROPPED! Short ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Jadeja.

2.3 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily

2.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 6 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Head steps back and cuts for 4 runs.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Burger, pitching outside off stump. Head moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

1.4 1 Good length from Burger, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and defends on the off side.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Burger, on a good line. Head gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

1.2 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Head gets forward and swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, however the ball beats Jurel and flies to the rope for five wides.

1.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Head goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for a couple of runs.

0.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and drives behind point for four runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

0.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs back behind square.

0.3 2 Back of a length, on line once more. Ishan Kishan goes back and lofts a bad pull for two runs.

0.2 W OUT! Caught. Archer drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a pull, and is caught by Jurel

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and skies a poor drive over the off side field.

19.6 2b CHANCE! Length ball, outside off stump. Mishra advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 2 byes. A great run out chance but Rajasthan Royals survive the attempt from Ishan Kishan's throw. The missed run out attempt allows the batters to run through for 1 overthrow.

19.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Jadeja gets on the front foot and defends through the off side for a run.

19.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Jadeja gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.3 . CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mishra pushes forward and drives. There's an attempt at a run out from Ishan Kishan's throw.

19.2 W OUT! Run out. Back of a length, outside off. Burger gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Ishan Kishan is great. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Burger is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.1 1 Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off stump once more. Jadeja goes back and pulls for 1 run.

18.6 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Archer pushes forward and plays a drive on the on side. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a catch. Both umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The third umpire has made their decision, and Archer is given out.

18.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Archer gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Archer pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

18.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Archer moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

18.1 W OUT! Run out. Full, outside off stump. Ferreira gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run back behind point. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Ishan Kishan is good. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Ferreira is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

17.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Jadeja gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

17.5 2 Cummins drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

17.4 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Jadeja moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

17.3 2 Cummins now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Jadeja gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by Kumar saves a certain boundary.

17.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

17.1 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ferreira gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.

16.6 1 Malinga pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

16.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Ferreira rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

16.4 1 Dropped in short by Malinga, on a good line once again. Jadeja goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.3 . Dropped in short by Malinga, on a good line. Jadeja rocks back and pulls

16.2 . Back of a length from Malinga, on line. Jadeja pushes forward and punches a drive

16.1 W OUT! Malinga gets the wicket! Back of a length from Malinga, outside off. Shanaka moves onto the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Abhishek Sharma

15.6 . Full toss, on a good line. Ferreira gets on the front foot and eases a drive

15.5 2 Short ball, outside off. Ferreira gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 2 runs.

15.4 1 Back of a length from PP Hinge, pitching outside off. Shanaka moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from PP Hinge, pitching on a good line but angling across Shanaka. He rocks back and leg glances back behind square for 4 runs.

15.2 W OUT! PP Hinge breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Parag pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Klaasen on the leg side.

15.1 . Short ball, on a good line. Parag pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, however the umpire gives Parag not out.

14.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Parag rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

14.5 6 SIX! Hussain drops one in short, pitching outside off. Parag goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Hussain. Parag gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ferreira moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

14.2 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Parag goes back and glances for one run on the on side.

14.1 2 Good line and length from Hussain. Parag gets forward and outside edges back behind point for two runs.

13.6 . Dropped in short by PP Hinge, pitching on a good line but angled across Ferreira. He ducks out of the way

13.5 W OUT! PP Hinge gets the wicket! PP Hinge drops one in short, on line. Jurel gets on the back foot and lofts a pull, but is caught by Kumar Reddy behind square.

13.4 6 DROPPED! Fifty for Jurel in emphatic style! Short, outside off stump. Jurel gets on the back foot and lofts a cut back behind point for 6 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hussain. Not an easy chance for Hussain.

13.3 1 Short of a length, on line. Parag moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by PP Hinge, on line. Jurel rocks back and pulls for four runs behind square.

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Parag goes back and defends

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Parag moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

12.4 1 Dropped in short by Malinga, outside off once more. Jurel goes back and skies a shaky cut through point for a single run.

12.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jurel pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

12.3 1w Wide. Very short, too wide outside off.

12.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jurel rocks back and cuts. Quality work in the field by Ishan Kishan results in a run being saved.

12.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jurel gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jurel gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Jurel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

11.4 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Cummins, outside off again. Jurel goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

11.3 2 Full ball, outside off. Jurel gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Jurel pushes forward and plays a scoop for 4 runs back behind square.

11.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Jurel rocks back and cuts

10.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Jurel. He gets on the back foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Jurel moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs behind square.

10.3 1 Good length from Kumar, on leg stump and angled across Parag. He goes back and flicks a glance for a single run.

10.2 W OUT! Caught. Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off. Jaiswal shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive, but is caught by Abhishek Sharma on the off side.

10.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jurel pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

9.6 . Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

9.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and plays a cut. Tidy fielding by Head results in 1 run being saved.

9.4 2 Full ball, outside off. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for two runs.

9.3 . Short ball, pitching on a good line once more. Jaiswal creates room and plays a late cut

9.2 1 Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching on a good line. Jurel goes back and cuts for a run back behind point.

9.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Jurel rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Head costing Sunrisers Hyderabad four runs.

8.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and cuts

8.5 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jurel gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

8.4 1 On a good line and length. Jaiswal gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

8.2 1 Length ball, outside leg. Jurel moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.5 6 And another! Pitched up, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

7.4 6 SIX! Free hit, and Sooryavanshi makes the most of it. Full toss, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

7.4 nb And again! No ball. Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

7.3 1w Wide. Sooryavanshi plays a defensive stroke. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but the umpire gives Sooryavanshi not out.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and skies a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

7.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Jaiswal gets forward and punches a drive through point on the off side for a single run.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for six runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Hussain drops one in short, outside leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Hussain, on line. Jaiswal rocks back and cuts for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Kumar is impressive. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

6.3 . Dropped in short by Hussain, on a good line again. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and punches a sloppy drive

6.2 4 FOUR! Very short, pitching outside leg and angling across Jaiswal. He gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

6.1 1 Good length from Hussain, pitching on leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

5.6 . Pitched up, on line once more. Jaiswal steps away and punches a bad drive through the off side field.

5.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Jaiswal advances and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 . Good length from PP Hinge, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

5.1 . Back of a length from PP Hinge, pitching outside off. Jaiswal rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

4.6 . Full ball, on line. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and drives for one run. Tidy work in the field by Cummins saves a boundary.

4.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives through point for four runs.

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal goes back and drives for a single run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.6 6 SIX MORE! Fifty up for Sooryavanshi in emphatic style! Half-tracker, outside leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Hussain, on leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for six runs.

3.4 . Dropped in short by Hussain, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets forward and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

3.1 . Yorker, on a good line once more. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive

2.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and plays a poor flick for 1 run.

2.5 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and pulls straight down the ground for six runs.

2.4 6 And another! Very short ball, on line once again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for six runs.

2.3 6 SIX! Cummins pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and plays a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

2.3 1w Wide. Short ball, on leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

2.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Good line and length from Cummins once again. Jaiswal gets forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side. Quality fielding by Kumar results in a boundary being saved.

1.6 6 SIX! Short ball, on a good line once again. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

1.5 . Full toss, on line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

1.4 1 Dropped in short by Malinga, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for a run.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Jaiswal gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

1.1 . Good line and length. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Cummins now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for 1 run.

0.4 1 Cummins pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

0.3 . Full, on a good line once more. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.2 1 Good length from Cummins, pitching on leg and angled across Jaiswal. He gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a flick for 1 run.