19.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for 2 runs.

19.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. David moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

19.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hussain, pitching outside off stump again. David pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off. David goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. David moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground.

19.1 2 Full ball, pitching on leg again. David gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

18.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. David goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

18.5 1 Full, outside off. Pandya moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the off side.

18.4 4 FOUR! Head pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Pandya pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Head pitches one up, on line again. David pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

18.2 W OUT! Head gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Patidar goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Smaran

18.1 1lb Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pandya moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, but the umpire gives Pandya not out.

17.6 6 SIX! Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Patidar. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

17.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Pandya ducks out of the way

17.3 . Full toss, outside off stump. Pandya goes back and drives sloppily on the off side.

17.2 1 Fifty comes up for Patidar! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a single run.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Patel, on a good line once more. Pandya goes back and skies a pull for one run.

16.6 1lb Cummins comes around the wicket to Pandya. Cummins pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Pandya. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.5 1 On a good line and length from Cummins. Patidar gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

16.4 4 FOUR! Cummins now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

16.3 1 Good length from Cummins, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

16.2 . Cummins now coming around the wicket to Pandya. Short of a length, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and inside edges

16.1 1 Cummins pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Patidar goes back and drives for a run.

15.6 1 Full toss, on line. Patidar gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a run.

15.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

15.4 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, on line. Patidar rocks back and edges behind square for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hussain. A really difficult chance for Hussain there.

15.3 . DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Patidar gets on the back foot and skies a poor drive on the off side. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Cummins.

15.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Patidar rocks back and edges for two runs behind point on the off side.

15.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

14.6 2 Kumar Reddy comes around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side field.

14.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Patidar moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

14.4 . Kumar Reddy now coming over the wicket. Full toss, on line. Patidar goes back and flicks

14.3 1 Kumar Reddy now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off once more. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a drive for a single run on the off side.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for one run.

14.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching on a good line but angling wildly across the batter and down the leg side.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching on a good line. Patidar goes back and hooks for 4 runs behind square.

13.6 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Patidar gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Patidar goes back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Head.

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Patidar gets forward and inside edges

13.3 1 Yorker, on line. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

13.2 2 Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for two runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Pandya. He advances and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

12.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Patidar shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive

12.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

12.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pandya gets on the front foot and drives

12.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg again. Pandya moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind square.

12.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Pandya rocks back but misses while trying a ramp

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Hussain. Patidar gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Pandya rocks back and lifts a drive on the off side for four runs.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Patidar rocks back and guides a late cut for one run.

11.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Pandya moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

11.3 2w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Pandya goes back and plays a sweep, however the ball beats Ishan Kishan and runs away for 3 wides for three wides.

11.2 1 Full toss, outside leg once more. Patidar gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run behind square.

11.1 . Full, outside leg and angled across Patidar. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is upheld.

10.6 1 Cummins comes over the wicket to Patidar. Full, on a good line. Patidar gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for one run.

10.5 1 Free hit. Cummins now coming around the wicket to Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump again. Pandya pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

10.5 2 Cummins comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Cummins, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and lifts a glance behind point on the off side for 1 run.

10.4 1 Full, on line. Pandya pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.3 . Wide. Cummins comes around the wicket. Too wide outside off. Pandya advances but misses while trying to play a cut

10.2 1 Cummins now coming over the wicket to Patidar. Good length from Cummins, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run back behind point.

10.2 2w Wide. Back of a length from Cummins, pitching far outside off. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for two wides.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Pandya advances and drives for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Pandya advances down the pitch and skies a drive down the ground for a run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Patidar gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

9.3 1 Full toss, outside off again. Patidar pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Pandya gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Patel, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.6 . Back of a length, on line. Pandya goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal for a catch, but Pandya is given not out. Sunrisers Hyderabad call for a review. The decision is upheld.

8.5 W OUT! Malinga gets the wicket! Malinga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Padikkal gets on the back foot and lofts a sloppy flick, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the back foot and plays a glance for one run back behind point.

8.3 . Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Patidar goes back but swings and misses while trying a hook. Sunrisers Hyderabad appeal, however Patidar is given not out.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Padikkal goes back and lifts a drive for 1 run down the ground.

8.1 1 Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and tucks a glance behind point on the off side for one run.

7.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Padikkal advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a cut

7.5 1 Back of a length from Hussain, outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Padikkal rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.3 . Back of a length from Hussain, on line. Padikkal creates room but decides to allow that one to travel through to Ishan Kishan untouched

7.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Padikkal gets forward and defends

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Padikkal rocks back and drives for four runs over the off side.

6.6 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Padikkal gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Patidar moves onto the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for one run.

6.4 2 Back of a length, outside off. Patidar goes back and skies a pull for 2 runs.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Patidar gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Patidar pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

5.5 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Kohli moves onto the back foot and eases a mediocre drive, and is caught by Smaran on the off side.

5.4 . Hussain pitches one up, outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a drive over the off side.

5.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Padikkal. He goes back and drives for a single run.

5.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive for a run.

5.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive for one run.

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and slices a late cut behind point for a single run.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Padikkal. He rocks back and plays a pull behind square for six runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Malinga, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and glances behind point on the off side for four runs.

4.3 W OUT! Malinga breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma

4.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kohli. He pushes forward and lofts a flick for one run back behind square.

4.1 2 Good length, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a drive for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Klaasen prevents a boundary.

3.6 . Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.6 1w Wide. Kumar pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

3.5 6 And another! Good length, pitching outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

3.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Iyer goes back and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

3.3 . On a good line and length. Iyer rocks back and drives straight down the ground.

3.2 4 FOUR! Kumar pitches one up, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Iyer pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 6 runs.

2.6 1lb Full toss, pitching outside leg. Iyer moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick, resulting in a single leg bye behind square.

2.4 4 FOUR! Cummins pitches one up, outside off. Iyer moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

2.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kohli advances and drives sloppily for a single run.

2.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Kohli advances but makes no contact while attempting a glance

2.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli rocks back and lifts a flick for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Malinga, on line. Iyer gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

1.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Iyer steps back but opts to let the ball go through to Ishan Kishan without offering a shot

1.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer moves down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Iyer gets on the back foot and drives

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

0.6 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Iyer pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for six runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer advances down the pitch and plays a ramp back behind square for four runs.

0.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kohli goes back and lifts a pull for one run.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Good line and length. Iyer pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

0.1 2 On a good line and length from Cummins. Iyer moves down the pitch and drives averagely over the off side field for 2 runs.

19.6 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves down the pitch and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Padikkal down the ground.

19.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and edges

19.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

19.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg.

19.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across. Kumar Reddy rocks back and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

19.2 1 Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for one run down the ground.

19.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for a run.

18.6 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and drives averagely for one run through the off side field.

18.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ishan Kishan rocks back and flicks for a single run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, on a good line. Ishan Kishan advances down the pitch and edges behind square for four runs.

18.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Kumar Reddy gets on the back foot and drives sloppily for a single run over the on side field.

18.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and inside edges for a single run.

17.6 6 SIX! Yorker, on line. Kumar Reddy shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for six runs behind point.

17.5 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and skies a drive for 1 run over the off side field. A great run out chance but Sunrisers Hyderabad survive the attempt from Patidar's throw.

17.4 . DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and inside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hazlewood.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Yorker, on line. Kumar Reddy goes back and edges behind square for one run.

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and punches a drive for one run.

16.6 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Kumar Reddy gets on the front foot and pulls shakily for a couple of runs.

16.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kumar Reddy shuffles down the pitch but watches the ball pass through to Sharma without playing a shot

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. Kumar Reddy gets forward and drives for 6 runs on the leg side.

16.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump once more. Kumar Reddy pushes forward and drives for six runs over the leg side field.

16.2 W OUT! Pandya breaks through! Good length, outside off stump. Klaasen rocks back and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Iyer on the leg side.

16.1 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field for one run.

15.6 2 Klaasen brings up his 50! Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump again. Klaasen gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

15.5 2 Rasikh Salam comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for two runs.

15.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and lifts a drive for a single run on the off side.

15.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

15.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

15.2 4 FOUR! Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan advances and sweeps behind square for four runs.

15.1 6 MAXIMUM! Rasikh Salam pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

14.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off again. Klaasen gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the off side.

14.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off stump once again. Klaasen moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for four runs.

14.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Klaasen goes back and drives poorly for a pair of runs on the off side.

14.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull

14.2 1 Ishan Kishan brings up his 50! Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

14.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Kumar, pitching far outside off.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and lofts a flick for 4 runs behind square.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.5 . Full ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and edges back behind square.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Ishan Kishan gets forward and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Klaasen gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

13.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Klaasen moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep

13.2 . On a good line and length from Sharma once more. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and outside edges

13.1 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Klaasen moves down the pitch and drives for 6 runs over the off side field.

12.6 1 Full, outside off. Klaasen gets forward and drives over the off side field for one run.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Klaasen gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

12.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off again. Klaasen rocks back and glances for four runs back behind point.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Klaasen gets on the front foot and drives for six runs over the on side field.

12.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Hazlewood, pitching well outside off stump.

12.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Klaasen moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

12.2 6 SIX! Hazlewood pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Klaasen. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 6 runs.

12.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

12.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled sharply across Ishan Kishan.

11.6 1 Shepherd now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan advances and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

11.5 1 Shepherd comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on a good line. Klaasen gets forward and skies a pull for a run.

11.4 1 Shepherd now coming around the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for one run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Klaasen advances down the pitch and plays a bad pull for a single run.

11.2 . Good line and length. Klaasen advances down the pitch but misses while trying a scoop

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lifts a poor drive for one run down the ground.

10.6 . Good length from Pandya, outside leg. Klaasen shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily

10.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. Klaasen advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

10.4 1 Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

10.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Pandya. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

10.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.1 1 Good length, outside off. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

9.6 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. Klaasen goes back and flicks for one run.

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

9.3 2 Full ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and drives for 2 runs over the off side. Fantastic fielding by Iyer saves a boundary.

9.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Shepherd, pitching well outside off stump.

9.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back and drives for two runs.

9.1 2 Good length from Shepherd, pitching outside off once more. Ishan Kishan rocks back and slices a late cut for a pair of runs back behind point.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ishan Kishan advances and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan advances down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

8.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Klaasen rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

8.3 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Klaasen moves onto the back foot and glances

8.2 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Sharma pitches one up, on line again. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Cox down the ground.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Ishan Kishan moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

7.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Full, pitching near leg stump. Abhishek Sharma advances and lofts a flick back behind square for a half dozen runs.

7.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

7.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

7.1 6 DROPPED! Pitched up, on line. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and eases a drive for 6 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Padikkal.

6.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan shuffles down the pitch and drives

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

6.4 6 DROPPED! Abhishek Sharma brings up his 50 with a maximum! On a good line and length. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs over the off side field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for a catch. The umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld by the DRS. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Cox.

6.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

6.2 1 Full, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

6.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and edges

5.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls poorly for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg. Ishan Kishan goes back and skies a flick behind square for four runs.

5.4 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He gets on the front foot and skies a pull back behind square for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Iyer. Not an easy chance for Iyer.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and drives over the leg side field for four runs.

5.2 1 Good line and length from Rasikh Salam once more. Ishan Kishan rocks back and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

5.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Ishan Kishan rocks back and guides a cut behind point for one run. Terrific fielding by Kohli saves a certain boundary.

4.5 3 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a couple of runs. A mistake in the field allows Sunrisers Hyderabad to run through for 1 overthrow.

4.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line. Abhishek Sharma goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

4.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Ishan Kishan. He gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for 1 run back through point.

4.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Abhishek Sharma advances down the pitch and lofts a wild cut for one run.

4.1 . Short of a length, on line. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

3.6 W OUT! Rasikh Salam finds a way through! Yorker, on line. Head gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a glance, the stumps are disturbed, and Head has to depart

3.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Head rocks back and drives down the ground.

3.4 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off. Head gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

3.3 . Good length from Rasikh Salam, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Head moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length but angled across Head. He goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Head goes back and hooks for four runs back behind square.

2.6 1 On a good length, outside leg. Head moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a run behind square. Good fielding by Sharma results in two runs being saved.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run.

2.4 1 Good length from Kumar, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Head moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

2.3 1 Good length, outside leg. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch and flicks a glance for 1 run back behind square.

2.2 4 And again! Good line and length from Kumar once again. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma goes back and plays a flick back behind square for four runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Head gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for four runs.

1.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Head moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

1.4 1 On a good line and length from Hazlewood. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and tucks a glance for one run back behind point.

1.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Head gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

1.2 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Head. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Head. He gets on the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Iyer saves a certain boundary.

0.6 . Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Abhishek Sharma. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.5 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma goes back and drives on the off side for six runs.

0.4 1 Full, on line once again. Head rocks back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

0.3 . On a good line and length. Head moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Head rocks back and lofts a cut for four runs.

0.2 2w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Abhishek Sharma goes back and misses while attempting to play a flick, however the ball beats the keeper and runs away for 2 wides. Tidy fielding by Sharma results in three runs being saved.