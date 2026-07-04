Kevin Sinclair News View all All the latest information about cricketer Kevin Sinclair is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in. ‌PAK vs WI | Twitter reacts to karma strikes Rizwan after selling Noman down the river There’s a saying, “What comes goes around, comes around”. Mohammad Rizwan was batting too well to get dismissed in Pakistan’s first innings if not for karma to strike after selling Noman Ali down the river in a runout act on the second day's morning session against the West Indies. Kevin Sinclair ‌WI vs BAN | Seales and Sinclairs fined for breaching ICC’s code of conduct in second Test Kevin Sinclair ‌ENG vs WI | Twitter feels for agonized Sinclairs marginally falling prey to Wood’s brute pace Kevin Sinclair ‌ENG vs WI | Twitter reacts to Sinclair’s circus-style juggling celebration as Pope offers catching practice Kevin Sinclair ENG vs WI | Twitter in awe as Sinclair warms up Nottingham for Paris 2024 with trademark summersaults

International career

Kevin Sinclair is a West Indies cricketer who plays as an off-spin bowler. He was born in Guyana on November 23, 1999, and is 26 years old as of 2025. Sinclair represents the West Indies national team in international cricket.

His nationality is Guyanese. He comes from Guyana, a country on the northern coast of South America. Guyana has a strong history in cricket, with many talented players coming from there. Cricket is very important to the people of Guyana, and the sport is a big part of their culture. Sinclair is proud to represent his country in the world of cricket.

2021

February: Sinclair was named in the West Indies’ limited-overs squads for the series against Sri Lanka.

T20I Debut: Date: March 3, 2021 Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka at Coolidge Details: Kevin Sinclair made his T20I debut for the West Indies.

Last T20I: Date: June 29, 2021 Match: West Indies vs South Africa at St George’s Details: This was Sinclair’s final T20I match.



2022

ODI Call-Up: Date: August 2022 Details: Sinclair was named in the West Indies’ ODI squad for their series against New Zealand.

ODI Debut: Date: August 17, 2022 Match: West Indies vs New Zealand at Bridgetown Details: Kevin Sinclair made his ODI debut in this match.



2023

Last ODI: Date: July 7, 2023 Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka at Harare Details: This was Sinclair’s final ODI appearance to date.



2024

Test Debut: Date: January 25-28, 2024 Match: Australia vs West Indies at Brisbane Details: Sinclair made his Test debut against Australia. He played an important role with a half-century in the first innings.



2025

Last Test: Date: January 25-27, 2025 Match: Pakistan vs West Indies at Multan Details: Sinclair played his final Test match so far in this series against Pakistan.



Leagues Participation

Kevin Sinclair has played in the Caribbean Premier League since 2020.

Caribbean Premier League

He started with the Guyana Amazon Warriors and played his first match in the league that year. In 2022, he joined the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Sinclair returned to the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2023 season and continued to play with them in 2024.

Year Team Notes 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors Played his first T20 match on August 30, 2020, during the CPL. 2021 Guyana Amazon Warriors Helped his team win in a super-over against the Trinbago Knight Riders on September 1, 2021. 2022 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and helped them beat Trinbago Knight Riders on September 22, 2022. 2023 Guyana Amazon Warriors Played 4 matches, took 3 wickets with an economy rate of 5.85, and had a best bowling figure of 2/18. 2024 Guyana Amazon Warriors Played in the CPL with the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Domestic career

Kevin Sinclair made his List A debut on November 7, 2019, for the West Indies Emerging Team in the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament. He played his first-class match on January 16, 2020, for Guyana in the 2019–20 West Indies Championship. In T20 cricket, he made his debut on August 30, 2020, for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League.

Sinclair has shown strong performances, particularly in first-class cricket. He took 18 wickets at an average of 16.61 in the 2022-23 West Indies Championship. He followed up with eight more wickets at 20.75 in the Headley-Weekes tri-series. In May 2023, Sinclair was the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in the three unofficial Tests for West Indies A against Bangladesh A.

In July 2023, he was named in the West Indies Test squad for the series against India. Later in December 2023, he was selected for the West Indies squad in the Test series against Australia. Sinclair made his Test debut on January 25, 2024, at Brisbane, where he scored 50 runs in the first innings and 14 not out in the second innings while also taking one wicket. In December 2024, he was again selected for the West Indies squad for the Test series in Pakistan.

Records and achievements

Kevin Sinclair has gained recognition for his skills in various formats of the game.

2023: Player of the Match: Awarded for a standout performance in a match in 2023.

2023: Best All-rounder: Recognized for his excellent work with both bat and ball.

2023: Best Batsman in the Final: Honored for being the top batsman in the final match.

2023: Best Bowler in the Final: Recognized for being the top bowler in the final match.

Test Career:

Matches Played: 4

Wickets Taken: 9

Bowling Average: 42.67

Runs per Over: 4.17

Best Bowling: 3 for 61

ODI Career:

Matches Played: 7

Wickets Taken: 11

Bowling Average: 25.64

Runs per Over: 4.44

Best Bowling: 4 for 24





T20I Career:

Matches Played: 6

Wickets Taken: 4

Bowling Average: 37.50

Runs per Over: 8.33

Best Bowling: 2 for 23

Personal life

Kevin Sinclair keeps his personal life private. Not much is known about his family or lifestyle, though some details about his finances, scandals, and fan support are available.

Finance

His net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Family

Kevin Sinclair is currently single. There is no information about any relationships or children.

Scandals

In December 2024, Kevin Sinclair faced a fine from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaking the Players' Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the second Test match against Bangladesh when Sinclair ignored the referee’s instructions and used harsh language toward the Bangladesh players. Sinclair accepted the punishment, which included a 15% fine from his match fee and one disciplinary point.

Fans

Fans love his signature somersault celebration after he takes a wicket. Sinclair has built a strong following who look forward to his performances on the field.