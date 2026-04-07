International career

KL Shrijith is a 28-year-old Indian cricketer who has not yet been called up to the national team. Despite this, his performances in domestic cricket, especially in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy and List A, have shown his potential. His good form has led to high expectations for his future in the Indian team. In 2025, he was bought at the auction, which has only increased the belief that he could get his chance on the international stage soon.

International Career Timeline:

2024-2025: No call-up to the national team yet, but strong domestic performances raise hopes for a future spot.

2025: Bought at the auction, boosting expectations for a future international debut.

Leagues Participation

KL Shrijith has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showed his skills in one of India's top cricket tournaments. His time in the IPL has helped him gain more attention from selectors and fans.

Indian Premier League

KL Shrijith was listed at 281 in the IPL auctions, but his strong performances in domestic cricket earned him a spot with the Mumbai Indians. The franchise bought him for INR 30 lakhs due to his good form. After the auction, he played a great knock of 150 not out off 101 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping Karnataka chase down a big target of 383 runs against Mumbai.

Year Team Notes 2025 Mumbai Indians Bought for INR 30 lakhs after impressive performances in domestic cricket, including a match-winning knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Domestic career

KL Shrijith was born on August 12, 1996, in Bangalore, Karnataka. He is a wicketkeeper, left-handed batter, and right-arm off break bowler. He plays for Karnataka at the state level and has made a name for himself in domestic cricket.

Shrijith started his first-class career in November 2024 against Uttar Pradesh, where he scored a century on debut. This performance was a big step, especially since he was once considered a white-ball specialist. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shrijith scored 150 not out from 101 balls to help Karnataka chase down 383 runs against Mumbai.

He made his List A debut in December 2023 against Vidarbha and his last match in January 2025. In T20 cricket, Shrijith debuted in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2021. During the 2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy, he scored 349 runs in 10 innings, which included a century and two half-centuries. This helped his team, Hubli Tigers, reach the semifinals.

Shrijith’s strong domestic performances earned him a place with Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakhs in the 2025 IPL auctions. He continued his good form after the auction, scoring a key innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He dedicated his first century in Ranji Trophy to his late father, Lakshmanan, who passed away just before Shrijith's debut. His father's memory continues to motivate him in his cricket journey.

Records and achievements

KL Shrijith has had a remarkable rise in domestic cricket. His consistent performances have earned him recognition, and he has set several important records and achieved key milestones.

2024: Scored 349 runs in 10 matches of the Maharaja T20 Trophy, including 1 century and 2 half-centuries.

November 2024: Debuted in the Ranji Trophy and scored a century against Uttar Pradesh.

December 2024: Scored 150 off 101 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping Karnataka chase down 383 against Mumbai.

2024/25: Scored 117 runs in a Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh.

January 2025: Helped Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 78 runs off 74 balls in the final.

November 2024: Signed with Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Personal life

KL Shrijith keeps most of his personal life private, but some information is available through his social media and public events.

Family

Shrijith comes from a humble background. His father, Lakshmanan, was passionate about cricket and inspired Shrijith to pursue the sport. Unfortunately, his father passed away shortly before Shrijith’s first first-class match in the 2024-25 season.

Finances

His exact net worth is not officially available. However, it is estimated to range between $100,000 and $500,000. The contract with Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2025 season added to his wealth.

Scandals

There have been no known scandals or controversies related to Shrijith.

Fans

Shrijith has a growing fan base, especially on Instagram. He engages with fans by sharing details about his training, matches, and personal life. As of December 2024, he had 7,000 followers on Instagram. Fans are eager to see his progress and hope he will represent India soon.