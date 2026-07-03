Match details Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 03.07.2026

T20

GUL
GUL

196

MYW
MYW

197

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gulbarga Mystics Squad

Players
BenchAcharya Jeswanth, Bhandage Manoj, Dubey Praveen, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Wahid Faizan, Parantap Yashovardhan Mithilesh, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Sharath Srinivas, Shekhawat Prithviraj, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Mysore Warriors Squad

Players
BenchAchar Shreesha, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Dharmani Harshil, Dhuri Bharath, Dravid Samit, Gowda Dhanush, Gowtham Krishnappa, Kamble Shashi Kumar, Krishna Prasidh, Manager Shoaib, Mishra Gautam, Murthy Praveera Venkatesh, Nair Karun, Patil Vidyadhar, Rawat Rahul, S U Karthik, Samarth Ravikumar, Srivastava Smayan, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet