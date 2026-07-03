Match details Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 03.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 03, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gulbarga Mystics Squad
Mysore Warriors Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet