Match details Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 25.06.2026

T20

HUT
HUT

119

GUL
GUL

120

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hubli Tigers Squad

Players
BenchAC Rohith Kumar, Achar Shreesha, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant

Gulbarga Mystics Squad

Players
BenchAcharya Jeswanth, Bhandage Manoj, Khan Wahid Faizan, Parantap Yashovardhan Mithilesh, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Sharath Srinivas, Shekhawat Prithviraj, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet