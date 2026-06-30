Match details Shivamogga Yodhas vs Gulbarga Mystics T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 30.06.2026

T20

SHI
SHI

180

GUL
GUL

126

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shivamogga Yodhas Squad

Players
BenchAnand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal

Gulbarga Mystics Squad

Players
BenchAcharya Jeswanth, Bhandage Manoj, Dubey Praveen, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Wahid Faizan, Parantap Yashovardhan Mithilesh, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Sharath Srinivas, Shekhawat Prithviraj, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Venue Guide

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