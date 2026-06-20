Match details Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 20.06.2026

T20

BBL
BBL

202

GUL
GUL

201

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 20, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengaluru Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Ahlahwat Abhishek, Ahuja Suraj, Appanna Lochan, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Chethan LR, Christie Aaron, Deshpande Pavan, Gaurav, Goyal Aditya, Hegde Shubhang, Jain Prateek, Khan Aman Hakim, Khan Mohsin, Mahesh Aashish, Mahesh Tanish, Mithun Abhimanyu, More Ronit, N Varun Rao T, Naik Niranjan, Navale Bheem Rao, Naveen MG, Nischal Dega, Patil Vidyadhar, Pradeep T, Raju Bhuvan M, Rakshith Shivkumar, Shetty Shikhar, Singh Santok, Suchith Jagadeesha, Tushar Marathe Kush

Gulbarga Mystics Squad

Players
BenchAcharya Jeswanth, Bhandage Manoj, Dubey Praveen, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Wahid Faizan, Parantap Yashovardhan Mithilesh, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Sharath Srinivas, Shekhawat Prithviraj, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet