Match details Gulbarga Mystics vs Coastal Kings Mangaluru T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 22.06.2026

T20

GUL
GUL

177

COA
COA

181

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gulbarga Mystics Squad

Players
BenchAcharya Jeswanth, Bhandage Manoj, Dubey Praveen, Kaverappa Vidwath, Khan Wahid Faizan, Parantap Yashovardhan Mithilesh, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Sharath Srinivas, Shekhawat Prithviraj, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Coastal Kings Mangaluru Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet