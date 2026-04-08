Kulwant Khejroliya

Kulwant Khejroliya

bowler

Full name:Kulwant Khejroliya
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Madhya Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143020
Innings253020
Overs409.3234.168.1
Balls---
Maidens69110
Runs13531205544
Wickets326220
Avg42.2819.4327.2
SR76.7822.6620.45
Eco3.35.147.98
BB664
4w231
5w020
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143020
Innings15112
Not outs352
Runs705219
Balls Faced795610
Avg5.838.660
SR88.692.85190
Fours850
Fifties000
Sixies432
Highest211818
Hundreds000

Kulwant Khejroliya Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

Kulwant Khejroliya News

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Right now you can get to know the cricketer Kulwant Khejroliya: learn about all his past achievements, information about the matches he has already played, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket.

GT vs RR | Twitter explodes as Parag turns a terrible review into an unnecessary debate with umpire

GT vs RR | Twitter explodes as Parag turns a terrible review into an unnecessary debate with umpire

With the advent of DRS, the cricketing world has seen significant technological advancements, yet some players continue to misuse the system. Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag did just that and opted for a needless review after being clearly dismissed, which led to a heated exchange with the umpire.

Kulwant Khejroliya10:51 PM, 04 May, 2019

IPL 2019 | Player Ratings: Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh Mann ensure single-handed success for RCB against SRH

Kulwant Khejroliya12:57 AM, 01 May, 2019

RCB vs RR | 3 Stars and Flops as rain played an absolute dampener at Chinnaswamy

International career

Kulwant Khejroliya (born 13 March 1992) is an Indian cricketer. He plays as a left-arm fast-medium bowler. He took part in domestic tournaments and played for teams like Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He was not called to play for the Indian national team.

Leagues Participation

Kulwant Khejroliya took part in different cricket leagues in India. He was purchased for INR 10 lakhs by the Mumbai Indians for the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but did not play any matches that year. Later, he joined other IPL teams and continued to play in domestic leagues. His main role stayed as a left-arm fast-medium bowler.

Indian Premier League

He played his first IPL match in 2018 against Kolkata Knight Riders and took part in a few matches in 2019. In 2021, Delhi Capitals brought him in as a replacement, but he stayed on the bench. In 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for INR 20 lakhs. He played two matches and took two wickets. In 2024, he worked as a net bowler with Chennai Super Kings. In 2025, Gujarat Titans added him to the squad before the new season.

Year

Team

Notes

2017

Mumbai Indians

Did not play

2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Debut match against KKR

2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Played a few matches

2021

Delhi Capitals

Was a replacement, did not play

2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

Played two matches, took two wickets

2024

Chennai Super Kings

Net bowler

2025

Gujarat Titans

Joined the squad

Domestic career

Kulwant Khejroliya began his cricket journey with Delhi. A friend saw his talent and told him to join the LB Shastri Academy. He passed the trials. Gautam Gambhir noticed his bowling and asked coaches to train him for senior-level cricket. His coaches were Sanjay Bhardwaj and Atul Wassan. He bowled with good speed and could move the ball on both sides. In the early days, he bowled to senior players in the nets. This helped him improve.

He played his first List A match in February 2017 against Himachal Pradesh. He took three wickets. His team lost the match. In October 2017, he played his first first-class match against Assam and took two wickets. In January 2018, he played his first T20 match against Punjab. He worked well with Navdeep Saini, and their bowling helped Delhi reach the Ranji Trophy final in 2017–18. He took six wickets against Bengal in the semi-final.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018, he took six wickets in one match, including a hat-trick, against Haryana. He took 14 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked him after that.

In 2023, he moved to Madhya Pradesh. In the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, he took four wickets in four balls against Baroda. He became the third Indian to do this. At 32, he is now an important player in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Kulwant Khejroliya showed strong results in domestic cricket. He stood out with his bowling in many matches.

  • 2024 : Took four wickets in four balls against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. Only two other players had done this before.
  • 2024 : Took four catches in the same Ranji Trophy match.
  • 2017–18 : Took 18 wickets in the Ranji Trophy season. He also took key wickets in the semi-final.
  • October 2018 : Took a hat-trick for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Haryana. Ended with six wickets for 31 runs.
  • 2018 : Took the most wickets for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Helped Delhi win the title.
  • 2024 : Worked as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
  • 2025 : Was not picked early in the IPL auction, but later Gujarat Titans signed him.

Personal life

Kulwant Khejroliya was born in Rajasthan and faced many challenges before becoming a professional cricket player. He worked hard to reach this level.

Family

Kulwant Khejroliya was born on March 13, 1992, in Churi Ajitgarh, Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. He belongs to the Ravana Rajputs and is part of the Shekhawat clan. His father, Shankar Singh Khejroliya, owns a grocery store. His mother, Saroj Kanwar, is a homemaker.  Before cricket, Khejroliya tried to pass railway exams and later worked as a waiter in Goa. A friend saw his cricket skills and told him to join the LB Shastri Academy in Delhi.

Finances

In 2025, Kulwant Khejroliya’s net worth is about 2 million US dollars.

Scandals

His father did not like cricket at first. Khejroliya played cricket secretly. Later, when his father saw his success, he became proud.

Fans

Kulwant Khejroliya has more than 99,000 followers on Instagram.

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