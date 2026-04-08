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International career

Kulwant Khejroliya (born 13 March 1992) is an Indian cricketer. He plays as a left-arm fast-medium bowler. He took part in domestic tournaments and played for teams like Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He was not called to play for the Indian national team.

Leagues Participation

Kulwant Khejroliya took part in different cricket leagues in India. He was purchased for INR 10 lakhs by the Mumbai Indians for the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but did not play any matches that year. Later, he joined other IPL teams and continued to play in domestic leagues. His main role stayed as a left-arm fast-medium bowler.

Indian Premier League

He played his first IPL match in 2018 against Kolkata Knight Riders and took part in a few matches in 2019. In 2021, Delhi Capitals brought him in as a replacement, but he stayed on the bench. In 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for INR 20 lakhs. He played two matches and took two wickets. In 2024, he worked as a net bowler with Chennai Super Kings. In 2025, Gujarat Titans added him to the squad before the new season.

Year Team Notes 2017 Mumbai Indians Did not play 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Debut match against KKR 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played a few matches 2021 Delhi Capitals Was a replacement, did not play 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Played two matches, took two wickets 2024 Chennai Super Kings Net bowler 2025 Gujarat Titans Joined the squad

Domestic career

Kulwant Khejroliya began his cricket journey with Delhi. A friend saw his talent and told him to join the LB Shastri Academy. He passed the trials. Gautam Gambhir noticed his bowling and asked coaches to train him for senior-level cricket. His coaches were Sanjay Bhardwaj and Atul Wassan. He bowled with good speed and could move the ball on both sides. In the early days, he bowled to senior players in the nets. This helped him improve.

He played his first List A match in February 2017 against Himachal Pradesh. He took three wickets. His team lost the match. In October 2017, he played his first first-class match against Assam and took two wickets. In January 2018, he played his first T20 match against Punjab. He worked well with Navdeep Saini, and their bowling helped Delhi reach the Ranji Trophy final in 2017–18. He took six wickets against Bengal in the semi-final.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018, he took six wickets in one match, including a hat-trick, against Haryana. He took 14 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked him after that.

In 2023, he moved to Madhya Pradesh. In the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, he took four wickets in four balls against Baroda. He became the third Indian to do this. At 32, he is now an important player in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Kulwant Khejroliya showed strong results in domestic cricket. He stood out with his bowling in many matches.

2024 : Took four wickets in four balls against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. Only two other players had done this before.

2024 : Took four catches in the same Ranji Trophy match.

2017–18 : Took 18 wickets in the Ranji Trophy season. He also took key wickets in the semi-final.

October 2018 : Took a hat-trick for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Haryana. Ended with six wickets for 31 runs.

2018 : Took the most wickets for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Helped Delhi win the title.

2024 : Worked as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

2025 : Was not picked early in the IPL auction, but later Gujarat Titans signed him.

Personal life

Kulwant Khejroliya was born in Rajasthan and faced many challenges before becoming a professional cricket player. He worked hard to reach this level.

Family

Kulwant Khejroliya was born on March 13, 1992, in Churi Ajitgarh, Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. He belongs to the Ravana Rajputs and is part of the Shekhawat clan. His father, Shankar Singh Khejroliya, owns a grocery store. His mother, Saroj Kanwar, is a homemaker. Before cricket, Khejroliya tried to pass railway exams and later worked as a waiter in Goa. A friend saw his cricket skills and told him to join the LB Shastri Academy in Delhi.

Finances

In 2025, Kulwant Khejroliya’s net worth is about 2 million US dollars.

Scandals

His father did not like cricket at first. Khejroliya played cricket secretly. Later, when his father saw his success, he became proud.

Fans

Kulwant Khejroliya has more than 99,000 followers on Instagram.