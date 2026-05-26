Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 26.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tewatia Rahulall rounder
|68
|43
|8
|4
|158.14
|Buttler Joswicket keeper
|29
|11
|4
|2
|263.64
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7
|1
|0
|Duffy Jacobbowler
|4
|0
|39
|3
|9.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
19.2
1
Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off once more. Prasidh Krishna goes back and inside edges behind square for a single run.
19.1
.
Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
18.6
1
Short of a length, on a good line. Prasidh Krishna gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square.