Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 26.05.2026

T20HPCA Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

254

GT
GT

162

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Tewatia Rahulall rounder684384158.14
Buttler Joswicket keeper291142263.64
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kumar Bhuvneshwarbowler40282710
Duffy Jacobbowler403939.7510

Latest Highlights

19.2
1

Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off once more. Prasidh Krishna goes back and inside edges behind square for a single run.

19.1
.

Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

18.6
1

Short of a length, on a good line. Prasidh Krishna gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

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