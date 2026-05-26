Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Indian Premier League 26.05.2026

T20HPCA Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

254

GT
GT

162

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Gujarat Titans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, May 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersKohli Virat, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Iyer Venkatesh, Pandya Krunal, David Tim, Sharma Jitesh, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood Josh, Salam Rasikh, Shepherd Romario, Duffy Jacob, Sharma Suyash, Chouhan Kanishk, Singh Abhinandan, Cox Jordan
BenchBethell Jacob, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Salt Phil, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan, Yadav Mangesh

Gujarat Titans Squad

PlayersGill Shubman, Sudharsan Sai, Sindhu Nishant, Buttler Jos, Sundar Washington, Holder Jason, Khan Rashid, Rabada Kagiso, Siraj Mohammed, Krishna Prasidh, Tewatia Rahul, Khejroliya Kulwant, Phillips Glenn, Rawat Anuj, Kushagra Kumar, Kishore Sai
BenchBanton Tom, Brar Gurnoor, Khan Mohd Arshad, Khan Shahrukh, Raj Prithvi, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Ishant, Suthar Manav, Wood Luke, Yadav Jayant

Venue Guide

StadiumM.Chinnaswamy Stadium
CityBangalore
Capacity40000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toBEML End