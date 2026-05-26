19.2 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off once more. Prasidh Krishna goes back and inside edges behind square for a single run.

19.1 . Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

18.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Prasidh Krishna gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run behind square.

18.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Prasidh Krishna gets on the front foot and defends

18.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Prasidh Krishna pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

18.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Prasidh Krishna rocks back and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

18.2 . Full ball, on line. Prasidh Krishna moves onto the front foot and defends

17.6 1 Tewatia defends for 1 run.

17.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

17.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

17.4 . Short, outside off stump. Tewatia goes back and pulls

17.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Rasikh Salam. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

17.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

17.1 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Rasikh Salam, pitching far outside off.

16.6 . Hazlewood now coming over the wicket to Mohammed Siraj. Good length from Hazlewood, outside off. Mohammed Siraj gets forward and drives

16.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

16.4 4 FOUR! Hazlewood drops one in short, pitching on a good line but angled across. Tewatia rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

16.3 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, on a good line. Tewatia rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

16.2 4 FOUR! Tewatia brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside off stump. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

16.1 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tewatia. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square.

15.6 . Kumar now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Kumar. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

15.4 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field.

15.3 6 SIX! Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Tewatia gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs back behind square.

15.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Tewatia gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

15.1 . Full ball, on line. Tewatia pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

14.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mohammed Siraj gets forward and plays a flick

14.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammed Siraj pushes forward and defends

14.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on a good line. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a single run.

14.2 . Good line and length. Mohammed Siraj gets forward and defends

14.1 . Short of a length, on line. Mohammed Siraj rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for four runs.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. Tewatia pushes forward and lifts a sweep for 6 runs behind square.

13.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Tewatia goes back, and is struck on the body while trying to play a pull

13.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off. Tewatia gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 . Good line and length again. Tewatia gets forward and drives sloppily

12.6 . Shepherd comes over the wicket to Mohammed Siraj. Back of a length from Shepherd, on line again. Mohammed Siraj rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Shepherd comes around the wicket to Tewatia. Full, pitching on a good line again. Tewatia pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

12.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Shepherd, on a good line. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and skies a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

12.3 . Shepherd drops one in short, on a good line once again. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point.

12.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, on a good line. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Tewatia gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

11.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Mohammed Siraj gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick back behind square.

11.5 . On a good line and length from Pandya. Mohammed Siraj moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 4 FOUR! Short, outside off but angling across. Mohammed Siraj rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

11.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammed Siraj gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 1 OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Pandya, pitching on a good line once more. Rabada moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is brilliantly caught by Kohli

11.1 4 FOUR! Pandya drops one in short, on a good line again. Rabada moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Duffy, pitching on a good line. Rabada backs away and edges behind point for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Duffy, on line once again. Rabada rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

10.4 . On a good line and length. Rabada moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive

10.3 W OUT! Duffy gets the wicket! Back of a length, on a good line. Rashid Khan shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Sharma

10.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Duffy, too wide outside off.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Duffy, on a good line again. Rashid Khan gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.1 1 Duffy drops one in short, pitching on a good line once more. Tewatia rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Pandya again. Tewatia gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Rashid Khan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

9.4 1 Pandya comes around the wicket to Tewatia. Good line and length. Tewatia gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Rashid Khan rocks back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

9.2 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Rashid Khan rocks back but misses while trying a cut

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rashid Khan gets on the front foot and drives

8.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1lb Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Rashid Khan. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend, resulting in a single leg bye behind square on the on side.

8.4 . 0 runs

8.3 . Dropped in short by Duffy, pitching outside off. Rashid Khan ducks under it, and is hit on the body while trying to leave

8.1 1 Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off stump. Tewatia pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.6 1 Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside off. Tewatia pushes forward and defends for 1 run.

7.5 1 Good line and length from Rasikh Salam. W Sundar pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.4 . Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the back foot and inside edges

7.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Rasikh Salam. W Sundar gets on the front foot and drives for four runs on the leg side.

7.3 1w Wide, and that will be another free hit. Rasikh Salam pitches one up, too wide outside off.

7.3 nb No ball. Very short ball, outside off stump. W Sundar goes back but decides to let it go through to Sharma without offering a shot

7.2 2 On a good length, outside off. W Sundar pushes forward and guides a glance for two runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside off. Tewatia pushes forward and defends for a run through point.

6.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a single run.

6.5 . Hazlewood comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Tewatia gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

6.3 . Good line and length once again. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Good line and length. Tewatia gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. W Sundar gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

5.6 . Rasikh Salam comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Tewatia gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside off again. Tewatia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

5.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump again. Holder gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Hazlewood

5.3 . CHANCE! Short of a length, outside off again. Holder gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. A great run out chance but Gujarat Titans survive the attempt from Kohli's throw.

5.2 . Rasikh Salam now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Holder moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu moves onto the front foot and edges. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for a catch. The umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The third umpire has reached their decision, and Nishant Sindhu has to go.

4.6 . On a good line and length. W Sundar moves onto the front foot and drives

4.5 W OUT! Hazlewood breaks through! Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line again. Buttler backs away but misses while trying a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hazlewood, on line but angled across Buttler. He creates room and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.1 . Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Buttler goes back and flicks a glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Kumar now coming around the wicket to Nishant Sindhu. Good length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

3.5 1 Good line and length from Kumar. Buttler gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Buttler gets forward and edges for four runs behind point.

3.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets forward and drives through the off side field.

3.2 1 Kumar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

3.1 W OUT! Kumar gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Shubman Gill is bowled

2.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Duffy. Buttler gets forward and skies a flick behind square for six runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Buttler gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for 4 runs behind square.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

2.3 W And again! Back of a length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.1 . Duffy drops one in short, outside leg and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He advances but misses while trying to play a cut

1.6 . Good line and length from Kumar. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and glances

1.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and drives down the ground.

1.4 . Back of a length from Kumar, on a good line once more. Shubman Gill advances but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and plays a flick for a run behind square.

1.2 . On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and flicks a glance

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

1.1 . On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

0.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs.

0.4 . On a good line and length from Duffy. Shubman Gill moves down the pitch and defends

0.3 1 Duffy drops one in short, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a pull for one run.

0.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

0.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He gets forward and flicks for four runs.

19.5 1 Full toss, on line once more. Patidar pushes forward and plays a drive over the leg side field for a run.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Patidar gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.3 3 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 3 runs.

19.2 1 Full ball, on line again. Patidar gets forward and lofts a drive for 1 run.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line once again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a half dozen runs.

18.6 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. Sharma moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

18.4 . Length ball, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

18.3 1 Full ball, on line once more. Patidar moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

18.2 4 FOUR! Mohammed Siraj pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Patidar pushes forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the front foot and slices a cut behind point for six runs.

17.6 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. David gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching far outside off.

17.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Patidar gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Patidar gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

17.3 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. David gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Patidar gets forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

17.1 1 On a good line and length. David steps back and eases a drive for a run.

17.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching well down the leg side. David goes back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire gives David not out.

16.6 1 Rabada pitches one up, pitching on a good line. David pushes forward and drives for one run.

16.5 1 Patidar defends for one run.

16.4 6 And another! Back of a length from Rabada, outside off stump again. Patidar moves onto the back foot and cuts for 6 runs.

16.3 6 SIX! Patidar brings up his 50 with a maximum! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

16.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line. David moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for a single run.

16.1 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Back of a length, on a good line. Pandya gets on the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Sai Sudharsan back behind square.

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Patidar pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for one run behind point.

15.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Pandya pushes forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Patidar goes back and pulls for a run.

15.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off stump. Patidar rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

14.5 6 SIX! Khejroliya now coming around the wicket. Good line and length once more. Patidar gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for a half dozen runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Patidar takes advantage of it. Khejroliya pitches one up, on a good line. Patidar pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

14.4 nb No ball. Yorker, on line. Pandya gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Free hit. Short of a length, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Nishant Sindhu costing 3 runs.

14.3 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Pandya goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

14.3 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pandya gets on the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

14.2 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across Patidar. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pandya moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

13.6 1 Short ball, on line once again. Pandya gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Prasidh Krishna.

13.5 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, on line. Pandya gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

13.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

13.3 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Patidar moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for a run. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Rabada.

13.2 4 FOUR! Short, on line once more. Patidar rocks back and skies a pull back behind square for four runs.

13.1 2 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length. Patidar gets forward and outside edges for a couple of runs back behind point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Khejroliya. Not an easy chance for Khejroliya.

12.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Patidar gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

12.5 1 Back of a length from Khejroliya, pitching outside off stump. Pandya pushes forward and pulls for a run.

12.4 . Back of a length from Khejroliya, outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a pull

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Pandya gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

12.2 . Khejroliya drops one in short, outside off stump. Pandya goes back but misses while trying to play a late cut

12.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Patidar pushes forward and pulls sloppily straight down the ground for a single run.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Pandya gets forward and scoops back behind point for a half dozen runs.

11.5 4 FOUR! Prasidh Krishna comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

11.4 . Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Pandya gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

11.3 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patidar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off stump once again. Pandya shuffles down the pitch and cuts for a run.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Patidar gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Pandya. He gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

10.5 . Holder comes around the wicket to Pandya. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Pandya moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 1 run back behind point.

10.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Pandya gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Patidar pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind point.

10.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Patidar moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

9.6 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump. Patidar goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pandya moves onto the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Rashid Khan costing a single run.

9.4 . Rashid Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Pandya gets forward and punches a drive

9.3 . Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off. Pandya swings and misses while attempting a sweep

9.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Pandya moves onto the front foot and defends

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Patidar goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.6 2 Short of a length, outside off. Pandya moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

8.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Patidar gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

8.2 W OUT! Holder breaks through! Dropped in short by Holder, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Kohli is bowled

8.1 1 Back of a length from Holder, pitching on a good line but angling across Padikkal. He backs away and pulls for a single run back behind square.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside leg and angling across Padikkal. He goes back and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

7.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

7.3 1 Full toss, on line once more. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

7.2 1lb Short of a length, on a good line. Padikkal moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye on the off side.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

6.6 2 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Padikkal. He gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

6.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

6.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Padikkal rocks back and cuts late behind point for a single run.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and defends for a run through the on side field.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line. Kohli goes back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

6.1 1 Short, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Padikkal gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

5.6 . Good length from Rabada, outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 6 MAXIMUM! Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Kohli rocks back and edges for 6 runs behind square.

5.4 . Back of a length from Rabada, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

5.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Rabada, pitching outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 . On a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rabada, outside off again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

4.6 5 CHANCE! On a good length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out. The missed run out attempt is costly, as the ball goes to the boundary for 4 overthrows.

4.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Padikkal rocks back and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

4.4 . Back of a length from Holder, on a good line once again. Padikkal rocks back and defends through the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Padikkal goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

4.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run back through point.

3.6 1 Back of a length from Rabada, outside off. Padikkal rocks back and slices a late cut for one run back behind point.

3.5 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

3.4 4 And again! Short of a length, outside off. Padikkal rocks back and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rabada, pitching on leg and angled across Padikkal. He gets on the back foot and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

3.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line again. Padikkal pushes forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

2.5 . Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching on leg and angled across. Padikkal goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Padikkal. He shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. Gujarat Titans appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Kohli. He gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for a run.

2.2 2 Short of a length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

1.6 W OUT! Rabada breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Iyer. He creates space and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Shubman Gill down the ground.

1.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and lifts a scoop for 6 runs behind square.

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Kohli gets on the back foot and edges

1.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Kohli rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . Short, outside off stump again. Kohli rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Kohli goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

0.6 1 Good line and length from Mohammed Siraj. Kohli pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

0.5 1 On a good line and length. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a single run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

0.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, on line. Iyer advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs.