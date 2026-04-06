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International career

Mayank Markande is a cricketer from Punjab, known for his skills as a leg-spinner. He had a brief international career with the Indian team. Here's a simple overview of his journey:

2018: Mayank was part of India's squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in December.

February 2019: He got his chance to join the Indian T20I team for the series against Australia.

February 24, 2019: Mayank played his first T20I match against Australia. India lost the game, and Mayank didn’t take any wickets in his four overs.

His time on the international stage was short, but it showed his potential as a leg-spinner.

Leagues Participation

Mayank Markande has gained attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his leg-spin abilities. His strong performances in domestic cricket led to his entry into the IPL, where he has played for several teams. Below is a summary of his IPL journey.

Indian Premier League

Mayank Markande has had a dynamic IPL career, with performances ranging from impressive debut spells to trades between multiple teams. Here is a breakdown of his IPL participation over the years:

Year Team Notes 2018 Mumbai Indians Dream debut against Chennai Super Kings 2019 Mumbai Indians Mediocre season, let go for 2020 2020 Rajasthan Royals Traded from MI to DC, then to RR 2022 Mumbai Indians Picked up by MI during auction 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad Improved performance 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained by SRH 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for IPL 2025 season

Mayank Markande impressed in domestic cricket and got a chance to play in the IPL when Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs. 20 lacs in the 2018 auction. He debuted in style, taking 3-23 against Chennai Super Kings. After a quieter 2019 season, he was traded twice, first to Delhi Capitals and then to Rajasthan Royals. In 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs. 50 lakh, and they kept him for the 2024 season. For IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for Rs. 30 lakh.

Domestic career

Mayank Markande has been a key player in domestic cricket, taking 59 wickets in 17 matches for his state team. He was part of the 2016 U19 World Cup squad but did not get a chance to play internationally. He debuted in T20s against Jammu and Kashmir in January 2018 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took a wicket and had a good economy rate. He also debuted in List-A cricket against Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he took two wickets in his 10-over spell. In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, he was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab, with 26 wickets from 6 matches.

Records and achievements

Mayank Markande has had a solid career, with several key achievements in domestic cricket and the IPL:

Mumbai Indians (2019 IPL season): Was part of the squad that won the IPL title in 2019.

Leading wicket-taker in the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy: Took 26 wickets in 6 matches for Punjab.

List A cricket performance: Has taken 64 wickets in 38 matches, including a hat-trick against Assam on 13 February 2018.

Domestic cricket contributions: Played consistently for the Punjab team in major tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Personal life

Mayank is from Patiala, Punjab. His father, Vikram Singh, works in a government job. He began his cricket journey at age 8, joining an academy in 2006. Initially, he wanted to bowl fast, but his coaches advised him to focus on spin because of his body type. Harbhajan Singh played an important role in helping Mayank show his skills.

Finance

Mayank Markande's net worth is around INR 50 crore in 2024.

Scandals

In 2019, Mayank struggled with health issues, which affected his game. He shared that he had a fever, which led to Mumbai Indians replacing him with Rahul Chahar.

Fans

Mayank’s popularity grew over time. Before the IPL season, his Instagram had about 2,000 followers. By the end of the tournament, it increased to 38.8 thousand. As of now, he has 207k followers on Instagram.