Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande

bowler

Full name:Mayank Markande
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break
Date of Birth (Age):November 11, 1997 (25)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:170 cm
Hometown:Bathinda, Punjab, India
Jersey Number:22
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right Handed Leg Break
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1276065
Innings1455665
Overs4.0756.5492.3220.2
Balls----
Maidens0113191
Runs31219622521646
Wickets0889668
Avg024.9523.4524.2
SR051.630.7819.44
Eco7.752.94.577.47
BB0844
4w0563
5w0400
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1276065
Innings0322819
Not outs071214
Runs050218599
Balls Faced0107722682
Avg020.0811.5619.8
SR046.6181.85120.73
Fours0511510
Fifties0300
Sixies0732
Highest0763233
Hundreds0000

Mayank Markande Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

Mayank Markande News

View all

All the details of Mayank Markande cricketer's life are presented here: what is his motivation to win matches, how he trains and what is his life outside the cricket field.

Mumbai Indians Set to Strengthen Spin Department with These Two Names

Mumbai Indians Set to Strengthen Spin Department with These Two Names

Mumbai Indians are now working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL auction. For this, the team has now expanded its focus on the spin department, eager to add more depth in the same. They have targeted two spinners, one from KKR and the other from SRH.

Mayank Markande08:42 PM, 25 April, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Patidar teaching Kohli a T20 lesson with four back-to-back sixes

Mayank Markande01:53 PM, 10 April, 2023

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS | Who said what ft. Shikhar Dhawan & Aiden Markram

Mayank Markande01:19 PM, 17 January, 2021

Chuck, Marry and Frill | Who RR should let go and retain ahead of IPL 2021

Mayank Markande09:39 PM, 29 August, 2020

IPL 2020 | Lucky to share dressing room with Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, says Mayank Markande

International career

Mayank Markande is a cricketer from Punjab, known for his skills as a leg-spinner. He had a brief international career with the Indian team. Here's a simple overview of his journey:

  • 2018: Mayank was part of India's squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in December.
  • February 2019: He got his chance to join the Indian T20I team for the series against Australia.
  • February 24, 2019: Mayank played his first T20I match against Australia. India lost the game, and Mayank didn’t take any wickets in his four overs.

His time on the international stage was short, but it showed his potential as a leg-spinner.

Leagues Participation

Mayank Markande has gained attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his leg-spin abilities. His strong performances in domestic cricket led to his entry into the IPL, where he has played for several teams. Below is a summary of his IPL journey.

Indian Premier League

Mayank Markande has had a dynamic IPL career, with performances ranging from impressive debut spells to trades between multiple teams. Here is a breakdown of his IPL participation over the years:

Year

Team

Notes

2018

Mumbai Indians

Dream debut against Chennai Super Kings

2019

Mumbai Indians

Mediocre season, let go for 2020

2020

Rajasthan Royals

Traded from MI to DC, then to RR

2022

Mumbai Indians

Picked up by MI during auction

2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Improved performance

2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained by SRH

2025

Kolkata Knight Riders

Bought for IPL 2025 season

Mayank Markande impressed in domestic cricket and got a chance to play in the IPL when Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs. 20 lacs in the 2018 auction. He debuted in style, taking 3-23 against Chennai Super Kings. After a quieter 2019 season, he was traded twice, first to Delhi Capitals and then to Rajasthan Royals. In 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for Rs. 50 lakh, and they kept him for the 2024 season. For IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for Rs. 30 lakh.

Domestic career

Mayank Markande has been a key player in domestic cricket, taking 59 wickets in 17 matches for his state team. He was part of the 2016 U19 World Cup squad but did not get a chance to play internationally. He debuted in T20s against Jammu and Kashmir in January 2018 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took a wicket and had a good economy rate. He also debuted in List-A cricket against Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he took two wickets in his 10-over spell. In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, he was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab, with 26 wickets from 6 matches.

Records and achievements

Mayank Markande has had a solid career, with several key achievements in domestic cricket and the IPL:

  • Mumbai Indians (2019 IPL season): Was part of the squad that won the IPL title in 2019.
  • Leading wicket-taker in the 2018-2019 Ranji Trophy: Took 26 wickets in 6 matches for Punjab.
  • List A cricket performance: Has taken 64 wickets in 38 matches, including a hat-trick against Assam on 13 February 2018.
  • Domestic cricket contributions: Played consistently for the Punjab team in major tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Personal life

Mayank is from Patiala, Punjab. His father, Vikram Singh, works in a government job. He began his cricket journey at age 8, joining an academy in 2006. Initially, he wanted to bowl fast, but his coaches advised him to focus on spin because of his body type. Harbhajan Singh played an important role in helping Mayank show his skills.

Finance

Mayank Markande's net worth is around INR 50 crore in 2024.

Scandals

In 2019, Mayank struggled with health issues, which affected his game. He shared that he had a fever, which led to Mumbai Indians replacing him with Rahul Chahar.

Fans

Mayank’s popularity grew over time. Before the IPL season, his Instagram had about 2,000 followers. By the end of the tournament, it increased to 38.8 thousand. As of now, he has 207k followers on Instagram.

Another Players

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Sran, Barinder

Sran, Barinder

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Choudhary, Gourav

Choudhary, Gourav

Chakravarthy, Varun

Chakravarthy, Varun

Dhir, Naman

Dhir, Naman

Brar, Harpreet

Brar, Harpreet

Sharma, Abhinav Rakesh

Sharma, Abhinav Rakesh

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul